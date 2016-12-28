Harry Kane reveals his delight after netting in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win at Southampton in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed his delight after scoring in his team's 4-1 win against Southampton in Wednesday night's Premier League clash on the south coast.

Kane missed a penalty during the fixture at St Mary's, but the England international netted in the 52nd minute as he returned to the scoresheet alongside Dele Alli, who grabbed a brace, and Son Hueng-min.

The 23-year-old branded Southampton away "a tough game for any team", but was pleased that Spurs managed to collect all the points to close the gap on fourth-place Arsenal to just a single point.

"Southampton is a tough game for any team and we have come here and scored four in a comfortable win in the end," Kane told Sky Sports News.

"People had been talking, saying that I hadn't scored for one or two games but that's the position I am in. I was thankful to score today. The ground gave way under me for the penalty, I had seen before the game that there was a new square of turf and it just gave way."

Next up for Tottenham is a trip to Watford in the league on January 1.