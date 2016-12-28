Dec 28, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
van Dijk (2')
Long (91')
Redmond (57')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Alli (19', 87'), Kane (52'), Heung-min (85')
Dembele (15'), Walker (55'), Rose (60'), Vertonghen (91')

Harry Kane pleased with "comfortable" Tottenham Hotspur win

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Harry Kane reveals his delight after netting in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win at Southampton in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed his delight after scoring in his team's 4-1 win against Southampton in Wednesday night's Premier League clash on the south coast.

Kane missed a penalty during the fixture at St Mary's, but the England international netted in the 52nd minute as he returned to the scoresheet alongside Dele Alli, who grabbed a brace, and Son Hueng-min.

The 23-year-old branded Southampton away "a tough game for any team", but was pleased that Spurs managed to collect all the points to close the gap on fourth-place Arsenal to just a single point.

"Southampton is a tough game for any team and we have come here and scored four in a comfortable win in the end," Kane told Sky Sports News.

"People had been talking, saying that I hadn't scored for one or two games but that's the position I am in. I was thankful to score today. The ground gave way under me for the penalty, I had seen before the game that there was a new square of turf and it just gave way."

Next up for Tottenham is a trip to Watford in the league on January 1.

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Hueng-Min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur recover to cruise past 10-man Southampton
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane pleased with "comfortable" Tottenham Hotspur win
Team News: Sissoko recalled to Spurs starting lineupJulian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Pochettino: 'Saints fans cared about me'Pochettino: 'Prolonged break no advantage'Spurs hoping to tie Alderweireld down?
Koeman planning Barkley, Sissoko swap?Alderweireld fit for Southampton clashPochettino: 'Spurs can win PL title'Pochettino: 'China money not dangerous to PL'Pochettino backs 'world-class' Kane
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version