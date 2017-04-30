General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane: 'Plaudits mean nothing without trophies'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wants to put an end to his side's long wait for a major honour within the next three years.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Harry Kane has admitted that he will be 'disappointed' if he fails to win a major honour with Tottenham Hotspur within the next three years.

The Lilywhites are on course to finish second in the Premier League this season and were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea in the last four of the competition.

Should Spurs fail to overhaul Chelsea at the top of the league standings, it will be nine years since they last won silverware - the 2008 League Cup - while it has also been 26 and 56 years respectively since they last prevailed in the FA Cup and top flight.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's showdown with Arsenal, Kane said: "I just want to win. I want to win trophies. I don't think there's a day that goes past where I wake up and think 'I want to win something'.

"I want to win the Premier League, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cup and in three years' time, if I haven't won a few trophies by then, I think it will be disappointing.

"When you walk into the training ground, there has to be a wall saying 'Premier League winners or FA Cup winners or European winners,' that's got to be the next thing."

Kane has netted 20 goals in the Premier League so far this season, leaving him four behind current top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur risk losing star players'
 A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur to play all home games at Wembley Stadium next season
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur more mature this season'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
