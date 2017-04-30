Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wants to put an end to his side's long wait for a major honour within the next three years.

The Lilywhites are on course to finish second in the Premier League this season and were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea in the last four of the competition.

Should Spurs fail to overhaul Chelsea at the top of the league standings, it will be nine years since they last won silverware - the 2008 League Cup - while it has also been 26 and 56 years respectively since they last prevailed in the FA Cup and top flight.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's showdown with Arsenal, Kane said: "I just want to win. I want to win trophies. I don't think there's a day that goes past where I wake up and think 'I want to win something'.

"I want to win the Premier League, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cup and in three years' time, if I haven't won a few trophies by then, I think it will be disappointing.

"When you walk into the training ground, there has to be a wall saying 'Premier League winners or FA Cup winners or European winners,' that's got to be the next thing."

Kane has netted 20 goals in the Premier League so far this season, leaving him four behind current top scorer Romelu Lukaku.