Harry Kane: 'It would be stupid to leave Tottenham Hotspur'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Striker Harry Kane says that it would be "stupid" if any of his teammates decided that they wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested that he or his teammates should not look to leave the North London outfit in the coming years.

In recent months, a number of first-team players have signed new contracts at White Hart Lane as head coach Mauricio Pochettino continues to try to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies on both the domestic and European front.

Kane also penned a fresh contract in December, and the England international feels that "the future is promising" at the club.

The 23-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I would be surprised if any of my team-mates were to leave now. Something's going on here, we're just missing that last step - to win trophies. It would be stupid to leave now.

"We have one of the best managers in the world, perhaps the best. Soon there will be a new stadium. The future is promising."

Spurs currently sit in third place in the Premier League table, while they are still competing in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
