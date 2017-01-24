Striker Harry Kane says that it would be "stupid" if any of his teammates decided that they wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

In recent months, a number of first-team players have signed new contracts at White Hart Lane as head coach Mauricio Pochettino continues to try to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies on both the domestic and European front.

Kane also penned a fresh contract in December, and the England international feels that "the future is promising" at the club.

The 23-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I would be surprised if any of my team-mates were to leave now. Something's going on here, we're just missing that last step - to win trophies. It would be stupid to leave now.

"We have one of the best managers in the world, perhaps the best. Soon there will be a new stadium. The future is promising."

Spurs currently sit in third place in the Premier League table, while they are still competing in both the FA Cup and Europa League.