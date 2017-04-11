General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane happy to share goal burden with teammates

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Harry Kane praises his teammates for joining him in contributing with goals in Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has claimed that the prolific goalscoring form of his teammates proves that they are in good shape for a Premier League title push.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are the closest challengers to leaders Chelsea, who have a seven-point advantage with seven games left to play.

Considering that the Blues have lost just four league games all season, it is unlikely that they will let their grip on the coveted crown loosen, but Tottenham are in fine form of their own.

Spurs have won their last six league games on the trot, and are the third-highest scorers in the division with 64 goals to their name.

Kane is currently the club's top scorer with 19, but the load has been shared, with Dele Alli contributing 16 and Son Heung-min racking up 11 so far.

"I said earlier in the season that if you want to be title contenders, you need two or three players getting double figures," Kane told reporters. "If more than one player can reach 20 goals this season, it will really help the team.

"When you look at the eight league games I've missed this season due to injury, we've won five and drawn three. So we're still scoring goals and still winning games, which shows the strength in our squad. It is important we keep that up now until the end of the season and put as much pressure on Chelsea as we can."

In Tottenham's final seven games of the campaign, they face Bournemouth, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham United, Manchester United and Hull City.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino "pleased and very proud"
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Paulinho in action for Tottenham Hotspur on November 27, 2014
Bayern Munich to move for ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho?
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Niall Quinn: 'There has been a power shift in North London'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane happy to share goal burden with teammates
Spurs to replace Janssen with Gray?Conte: 'Chelsea thriving under pressure'Dele Alli: 'Rivals will be running scared'Report: Man United, PSG join Lloris racePochettino "pleased and very proud"
Result: Spurs thrash Watford to close gap on ChelseaTeam News: Harry Kane returns to Spurs benchLive Commentary: Tottenham 4-0 Watford - as it happenedAlderweireld: 'We try to focus on ourselves'Conte: 'PL title race is still open'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 