Harry Kane praises his teammates for joining him in contributing with goals in Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has claimed that the prolific goalscoring form of his teammates proves that they are in good shape for a Premier League title push.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are the closest challengers to leaders Chelsea, who have a seven-point advantage with seven games left to play.

Considering that the Blues have lost just four league games all season, it is unlikely that they will let their grip on the coveted crown loosen, but Tottenham are in fine form of their own.

Spurs have won their last six league games on the trot, and are the third-highest scorers in the division with 64 goals to their name.

Kane is currently the club's top scorer with 19, but the load has been shared, with Dele Alli contributing 16 and Son Heung-min racking up 11 so far.

"I said earlier in the season that if you want to be title contenders, you need two or three players getting double figures," Kane told reporters. "If more than one player can reach 20 goals this season, it will really help the team.

"When you look at the eight league games I've missed this season due to injury, we've won five and drawn three. So we're still scoring goals and still winning games, which shows the strength in our squad. It is important we keep that up now until the end of the season and put as much pressure on Chelsea as we can."

In Tottenham's final seven games of the campaign, they face Bournemouth, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham United, Manchester United and Hull City.