Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits that his side cannot afford to make any mistakes against Tottenham Hotspur or else they could be on the end of another heavy loss.

Eddie Howe has admitted that Bournemouth must learn lessons from the past and be at the top of their game if they are to avoid another heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cherries lost last season's two Premier League meetings by a combined 8-1 scoreline, failing to live with their opponents at times in a couple of one-sided affairs.

It proved to be a different story earlier this season, however, as Bournemouth put up a better account of themselves and held Spurs to a goalless draw on the South Coast in October.

Ahead of Saturday lunchtime's latest meeting, Howe is fully aware of what is required to avoid another punishing away defeat as he looks to put more points on the board.

"We'll need to match our performance from the home game earlier this year or even surpass it to get a result at White Hart Lane," he told reporters. "If we make any mistakes at Tottenham they'll punish us. We didn't play well there last year. Hopefully that experience can inspire us.

"I get asked about a points target every week. We know we need more points and that's what we're going out to get. There's never a bad time to get a good run, the run of games we're in is tough, so to get a decent run is a powerful thing for us."

Howe also revealed that he could be without midfielder Dan Gosling this weekend due to an injury setback, but Tyrone Mings returns after serving a five-match ban.