Apr 15, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Eddie Howe aware of task facing his side at White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino meets Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe prior to their sides' Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits that his side cannot afford to make any mistakes against Tottenham Hotspur or else they could be on the end of another heavy loss.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Eddie Howe has admitted that Bournemouth must learn lessons from the past and be at the top of their game if they are to avoid another heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cherries lost last season's two Premier League meetings by a combined 8-1 scoreline, failing to live with their opponents at times in a couple of one-sided affairs.

It proved to be a different story earlier this season, however, as Bournemouth put up a better account of themselves and held Spurs to a goalless draw on the South Coast in October.

Ahead of Saturday lunchtime's latest meeting, Howe is fully aware of what is required to avoid another punishing away defeat as he looks to put more points on the board.

"We'll need to match our performance from the home game earlier this year or even surpass it to get a result at White Hart Lane," he told reporters. "If we make any mistakes at Tottenham they'll punish us. We didn't play well there last year. Hopefully that experience can inspire us.

"I get asked about a points target every week. We know we need more points and that's what we're going out to get. There's never a bad time to get a good run, the run of games we're in is tough, so to get a decent run is a powerful thing for us."

Howe also revealed that he could be without midfielder Dan Gosling this weekend due to an injury setback, but Tyrone Mings returns after serving a five-match ban.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino meets Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe prior to their sides' Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino meets Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe prior to their sides' Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 