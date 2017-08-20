Harry Kane 'not bothered' by August curse

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane insists that he is "not too bothered" with the August curse seemingly hanging over his head.

Kane has scored 99 times in just 167 appearances for Tottenham, but the Englishman has not registered in the opening month of the season for three years.

The 24-year-old drew another August blank in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, although Kane has played down suggestions that the barren run is causing him too much grief.

"It is something that is spoken about a lot but I am not too bothered by it. I try to play well for the team and play well every game," Kane told reporters.

"Sometimes the ball does not go in as it did against Chelsea, off the post and the few chances I had. It is part of the game, I just need to keep working hard, keep my head down and I am sure the goals will come."

Kane's final chance to end the barren run will come when Tottenham host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.