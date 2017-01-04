Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Chelsea
Alli (45', 54')
Wanyama (40'), Alli (45'), Rose (87')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pedro (18'), Cahill (38')

Eric Dier: 'Tottenham Hotspur have bigger targets than beating Chelsea'

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier says that the club have bigger targets than inflicting a rare defeat on Chelsea in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 15:11 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has suggested that he and his teammates will not dwell on ending Chelsea's 13-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Two goals from Dele Alli helped Spurs to a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane, which prevented Chelsea from recording victory in the top flight for the first time since October 1.

However, Dier has indicated that getting the better of their rivals comes second to their long-term targets this season after they moved into third place in the Premier League table.

The 22-year-old told Sky Sports News: "This game was huge for us for many different reasons, with the history. To stop their winning streak - that was nice.

"Their are bigger things in our minds than stopping Chelsea. Hopefully we can kick on even further."

Spurs are next in action in the top flight when they host West Bromwich Albion on January 14.

Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
