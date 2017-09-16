Sep 16, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
0-0
SwanseaSwansea City

Alderweireld (88')
FT

van der Hoorn (63'), Carroll (86'), Routledge (93')

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier "frustrated" by failure to beat Swansea City

Eric Dier and his new haircut in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier describes the team's goalless draw with Swansea City as 'frustrating'.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Eric Dier has admitted that he and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates feel "frustrated" after failing to overcome Swansea City on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men broke the Wembley curse by securing a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, but they were unable to recreate that form in the Premier League.

Taking on Swansea City proved to be a difficult task as they were unable to break the deadlock and in the end settled for a goalless draw at their temporary home.

After the match, Dier told Spurs TV: "Everyone is frustrated. It was what it was. We dominated from start to finish and we just couldn't break them down. Fair play to Swansea, they were very well organised, well drilled but we still believe we're good enough to break teams down and that wasn't the case today.

"The whole game was played in their half in the second half, we just lacked a bit of quality on the final pass or final shot or finding the space to get that final pass or shot in. That's football. If you don't score you don't win and it's pretty simple really."

Tottenham have now dropped more points (seven) at Wembley this season than they did at White Hart Lane during the entire 2016-17 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino encourages his players during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Your Comments
Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
