Eric Dier has admitted that he and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates feel "frustrated" after failing to overcome Swansea City on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men broke the Wembley curse by securing a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, but they were unable to recreate that form in the Premier League.

Taking on Swansea City proved to be a difficult task as they were unable to break the deadlock and in the end settled for a goalless draw at their temporary home.

After the match, Dier told Spurs TV: "Everyone is frustrated. It was what it was. We dominated from start to finish and we just couldn't break them down. Fair play to Swansea, they were very well organised, well drilled but we still believe we're good enough to break teams down and that wasn't the case today.

"The whole game was played in their half in the second half, we just lacked a bit of quality on the final pass or final shot or finding the space to get that final pass or shot in. That's football. If you don't score you don't win and it's pretty simple really."

Tottenham have now dropped more points (seven) at Wembley this season than they did at White Hart Lane during the entire 2016-17 campaign.