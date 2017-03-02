Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that striker Andre Gray is not yet the finished article amid reports linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Gray has scored seven times for Burnley so far this season, leading to reported interest in the former non-league frontman from high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

Having also had to fend off interest in Michael Keane from the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City this season, Dyche admits that the market has changed but insists that he is only interested in how his players perform.

"It's a very different business from 10 years ago. I heard another manager the other day speak completely openly about someone else's player...I couldn't believe what I was hearing," he told reporters.

"I thought: If that was on a phone, it would be an illegal approach. The way it is now, it's just people throwing names around willy-nilly about who they want, who they can get, what their contract situation is. It's not a private business any more. It's just out there. You have to adapt to it and be flexible within it. It's all you can do.

"[Gray] is still learning, he's still adapting to life in the Premier League. There's a lot of work he needs to continue doing, which he's willing to do, and we enjoy what he's doing for us. That's it really. They keep playing, we want them to perform, and the rest takes care of itself one way or the other down the line somewhere."

Burnley lost Kieran Trippier and Danny Ings to Tottenham and Liverpool respectively following their last season in the top flight.