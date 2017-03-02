Sean Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in Premier League'

Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that striker Andre Gray is not yet the finished article amid reports linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 17:10 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted that striker Andre Gray is not yet the finished article amid speculation linking him with a summer exit from the club.

Gray has scored seven times for Burnley so far this season, leading to reported interest in the former non-league frontman from high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

Having also had to fend off interest in Michael Keane from the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City this season, Dyche admits that the market has changed but insists that he is only interested in how his players perform.

"It's a very different business from 10 years ago. I heard another manager the other day speak completely openly about someone else's player...I couldn't believe what I was hearing," he told reporters.

"I thought: If that was on a phone, it would be an illegal approach. The way it is now, it's just people throwing names around willy-nilly about who they want, who they can get, what their contract situation is. It's not a private business any more. It's just out there. You have to adapt to it and be flexible within it. It's all you can do.

"[Gray] is still learning, he's still adapting to life in the Premier League. There's a lot of work he needs to continue doing, which he's willing to do, and we enjoy what he's doing for us. That's it really. They keep playing, we want them to perform, and the rest takes care of itself one way or the other down the line somewhere."

Burnley lost Kieran Trippier and Danny Ings to Tottenham and Liverpool respectively following their last season in the top flight.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley draw
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Andre Gray, Michael Keane, Kieran Trippier, Danny Ings, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?
 Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in Premier League'
 General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Dean Saunders: 'Aston Villa bigger club than Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur'
Hugo Lloris 'still a target for Madrid'Spurs 'to move for Luke Shaw'Sissoko: 'My future is at Tottenham'Harry Kane looking to build on home formKane: 'I am among best in the world'
Friedel hails "wonderful" Harry KaneDier: 'Alli will learn from Gent dismissal'Keown: 'Spurs still 10 years behind Arsenal'Pochettino: 'Kane one of best strikers in world'Pochettino not giving up on title race
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Burnley News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Swansea City boss Paul Clement gearing up for "crucial period"
 Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in Premier League'
 Steven Defour in action for Burnley on September 17, 2016
Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Steven Defour out of Swansea City trip
Marco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley drawResult: Burnley hold Hull to earn away day reprieveTeam News: Burnley unchanged for Hull tripLive Commentary: Hull City 1-1 Burnley - as it happenedAndre Gray in line for England call-up?
Sean Dyche: 'Burnley over FA Cup exit'Dyche: 'Away run brilliant for Burnley'Barton hits out at simulation claimsDyche slams Burnley for poor performanceResult: Lincoln stun Burnley to make modern-day history
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 