Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has admitted that his team face a "nearly impossible" task to win the Premier League title after losing 1-0 at West Ham United on Friday night.

The defeat at the London Stadium has left second-placed Spurs four points behind league leaders Chelsea, who now have a game in hand.

Chelsea can secure the title if they win their next two matches against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, but Dier has insisted that his side will "give it everything for the last three games".

"It was already going to be hard and now it's even harder. It's disappointing. We were on a fantastic run," Dier told Sky Sports News. "They made it very hard for us, they played very deep and we didn't create enough chances.

"We managed to bring it back to four points but after today, it's nearly impossible, but we will give it everything for the last three games."

The defeat ended Tottenham's nine-game winning run in the Premier League.