May 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Lanzini (65')
Noble (16'), Reid (38'), Lanzini (67'), Byram (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Walker (12'), Trippier (95')

Eric Dier: 'Winning title now nearly impossible'

West Ham United's Mark Noble makes a bookable challenge on Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier admits that his team face a "nearly impossible" task to win the Premier League title after losing 1-0 at West Ham United.
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has admitted that his team face a "nearly impossible" task to win the Premier League title after losing 1-0 at West Ham United on Friday night.

The defeat at the London Stadium has left second-placed Spurs four points behind league leaders Chelsea, who now have a game in hand.

Chelsea can secure the title if they win their next two matches against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, but Dier has insisted that his side will "give it everything for the last three games".

"It was already going to be hard and now it's even harder. It's disappointing. We were on a fantastic run," Dier told Sky Sports News. "They made it very hard for us, they played very deep and we didn't create enough chances.

"We managed to bring it back to four points but after today, it's nearly impossible, but we will give it everything for the last three games."

The defeat ended Tottenham's nine-game winning run in the Premier League.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 