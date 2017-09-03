General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier: 'Don't blame footballers for high sums circulating within game'

Eric Dier and his new haircut in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Eric Dier believes that the general public should not resent footballers for the astronomical sums of money circulating around the game as it is not their fault.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 11:57 UK

Eric Dier has urged the public not to resent footballers for the astronomical sums circulating within the game, which he says is "more to do with people way up the food chain".

Multimillion pound transfers and player wages of hundreds of thousands per week are commonplace in football nowadays, which has often led to criticism of the industry and its representatives.

However, Dier has called on people to realise that footballers have their own struggles as well, and stressed that it is not their fault that they're being traded for, and paid, vast sums of money.

"It isn't easy, people don't realise how difficult it is for us to handle as a situation," the Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder told The Independent.

"At the end of the day we're all the same, we're normal human beings with a gift we've been given, so it's very difficult to handle all of those situations that happen in football with money and fame etc. It's not Ousmane Dembele's fault that he's good at football and someone (at Barcelona) is willing to pay £140m for him. It's more to do with people way up the food chain.

"Everyone knows we are role models and we need to try to carry ourselves in the right way, because thousands or millions of kids are looking up to you in a sense. I think footballers in general as role models are really fantastic and I will say that for all the boys here (with England), I think everyone carries themselves really well."

The world record for a player transfer was smashed this year by Neymar's £200m switch from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Soler: 'No problem with Messi contract'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eric Dier, Neymar, Ousmane Dembele, Football, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Eric Dier and his new haircut in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Eric Dier: 'Don't blame footballers for high sums circulating within game'
 A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
Arsenal plan to expand Emirates Stadium by further 800 seats
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Ross Barkley: 'I didn't undergo medical with Chelsea'
Harry Kane: 'England did the job'Spurs LGBT fan group responds to Aurier signingWalker mocks Dier over failed Man Utd moveJanssen 'turns down Brighton move'Brighton granted extension for Janssen move?
Tottenham confirm Llorente arrivalReport: Andre Gomes staying at BarcelonaRoss Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Barkley performs U-turn during medical?Burton Albion sign Tottenham youngster
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
 