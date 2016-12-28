Midfielder Dele Alli says that Tottenham Hotspur made "a big statement" to their rivals with their 4-1 win over Southampton.

Midfielder Dele Alli has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur showed their top-four credentials in their emphatic victory over Southampton on Wednesday night.

Despite falling behind in the second minute, Spurs ran out 4-1 winners at St Mary's with Alli netting a goal in both halves to help his team to three points.

The North London outfit remain outside of the top four in the Premier League table, but Alli says that they made "a big statement" in disposing of Southampton in such fashion.

The 20-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's never nice to concede early and it was important we didn't panic.

"We carried out the game plan and knew there would be chances. It's a big statement that we've left with the three points. It was important we soaked up the pressure, stuck to the game plan and got a goal."

Spurs are next in action when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on New Year's Day.