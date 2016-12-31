Dele Alli praises "big brother" Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur Dele Alli opens up on his 'bromance' with teammate Eric Dier, admitting that he considers him to be 'like a big brother'.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has heaped praise on teammate Eric Dier, describing him as 'like a big brother'.

The pair have formed a close friendship over their two years together with both the London side and the England national team and are frequently seen pranking each other during on-camera interviews and social media.

Asked about their 'bromance' by BBC Sport, Alli said: "When I joined he was one of the first people that I connected with straight away, we were always talking and getting to know each other, then we started playing midfield together. I don't know why he was playing midfield to start - I was thinking 'what's this guy doing?'

"But it was another genius move by the manager, he's a fantastic player and one of the nicest guys you'll meet and we just get on so well.

"He's like my big brother so you've always got to wind him up. Like today, he was coming for me for my outfit, saying like I was going to school. We do [love each other]. Well, 'love' is a strong word but we do really like each other."

The pair have played together in 15 of Spurs' 18 Premier League games so far this season.