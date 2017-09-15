General view of White Hart Lane

Ben Davies plays down concept of Tottenham Hotspur Wembley hoodoo

Ben Davies hopes Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund will end talk of a Wembley hoodoo ahead of the visit of his former club Swansea City.
Friday, September 15, 2017

Ben Davies has expressed hope of Tottenham Hotspur's midweek home win over Borussia Dortmund silencing critics who speak of a Wembley Stadium curse.

Spurs ran out 3-1 winners in Wednesday's Champions League encounter, which was the club's second victory in 12 matches at the national stadium.

Davies, however, has played down talk of Spurs having an innate issue with playing at Wembley, and is hoping for another good performance when the Lilywhites host Swansea City on Saturday.

The Wales international told the Evening Standard: "We hope it might lift the talk about the struggles we've had at Wembley off our backs, but we've always been confident playing there.

"It's about building momentum and getting on that winning run. That's two big games we've won now and we've got to keep it going."

Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League table following two wins, a draw and a defeat.

Fernando Llorente in action during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
