West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic praises the recent form of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Friday's London derby.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has suggested that he is backing his side to match in-form Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Friday night.

Spurs have won their last nine fixtures in the Premier League to remain in contention to win the title, and Bilic has acknowledged the level of their recent performances.

However, after guiding the Hammers to four matches without defeat, Bilic has hinted that his team should not be written off ahead of kickoff.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "I have nothing but praise for them. When I watch them I wonder how Chelsea made that gap, but they had two periods without Harry Kane.

"Spurs are in form, but they've been in form for two months. We are positive, four unbeaten and three clean sheets in four games. Yes, they are electric, with confidence, pace, passing and changing positions and everything, but our form also improved.

"Spurs are very versatile. Sometimes you know where the ball is going but you can't stop it because of the quality."

West Ham can move up from 15th place to ninth with victory over their city rivals.