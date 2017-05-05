May 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Slaven Bilic: 'I have nothing but praise for Tottenham Hotspur'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic praises the recent form of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Friday's London derby.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 12:31 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has suggested that he is backing his side to match in-form Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Friday night.

Spurs have won their last nine fixtures in the Premier League to remain in contention to win the title, and Bilic has acknowledged the level of their recent performances.

However, after guiding the Hammers to four matches without defeat, Bilic has hinted that his team should not be written off ahead of kickoff.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "I have nothing but praise for them. When I watch them I wonder how Chelsea made that gap, but they had two periods without Harry Kane.

"Spurs are in form, but they've been in form for two months. We are positive, four unbeaten and three clean sheets in four games. Yes, they are electric, with confidence, pace, passing and changing positions and everything, but our form also improved.

"Spurs are very versatile. Sometimes you know where the ball is going but you can't stop it because of the quality."

West Ham can move up from 15th place to ninth with victory over their city rivals.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 