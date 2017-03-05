Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli believes that his side deserved their 3-2 win over Everton despite needing to hold off a late fightback from the visitors.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has claimed that his side deserved their victory over Everton this afternoon despite needing to hold off a late fightback from the Toffees.

A brace from Harry Kane put the hosts in control at White Hart Lane before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back on a rare attack for the visitors, only for Alli to then restore the two-goal cushion in stoppage time.

Enner Valencia responded immediately to give Everton hope of a last-ditch comeback, but Spurs held on for a 3-2 victory that sees them close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to seven points.

"They are a tough team to beat home and away. They hold a real threat but I thought we dominated the game until the last 10 minutes where we got a bit shaky, but all round it was a good performance from us," Alli told Sky Sports News.

"I think it's important we focus on ourselves and keep winning games. We can't get carried away in the league."

Spurs have now won a club-record nine successive Premier League matches at White Hart Lane.