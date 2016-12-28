Dec 28, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,853
Southampton
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
van Dijk (2')
Long (91')
Redmond (57')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Alli (19', 87'), Kane (52'), Heung-min (85')
Dembele (15'), Walker (55'), Rose (60'), Vertonghen (91')

Dele Alli: 'Tottenham Hotspur made big statement against Southampton'

Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Midfielder Dele Alli says that Tottenham Hotspur made "a big statement" to their rivals with their 4-1 win over Southampton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 12:43 UK

Midfielder Dele Alli has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur showed their top-four credentials in their emphatic victory over Southampton on Wednesday night.

Despite falling behind in the second minute, Spurs ran out 4-1 winners at St Mary's with Alli netting a goal in both halves to help his team to three points.

The North London outfit remain outside of the top four in the Premier League table, but Alli says that they made "a big statement" in disposing of Southampton in such fashion.

The 20-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's never nice to concede early and it was important we didn't panic.

"We carried out the game plan and knew there would be chances. It's a big statement that we've left with the three points. It was important we soaked up the pressure, stuck to the game plan and got a goal."

Spurs are next in action when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on New Year's Day.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Kane pleased with "comfortable" win
>
View our homepages for Dele Alli, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino impressed by resolve of Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur recover to cruise past 10-man Southampton
Alli: 'Spurs made big statement against Saints'Kane pleased with "comfortable" winTeam News: Sissoko recalled to Spurs starting lineupJulian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Pochettino: 'Saints fans cared about me'
Pochettino: 'Prolonged break no advantage'Spurs hoping to tie Alderweireld down?Koeman planning Barkley, Sissoko swap?Alderweireld fit for Southampton clashPochettino: 'Spurs can win PL title'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version