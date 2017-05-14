General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli: 'Tottenham Hotspur have definitely improved this term'

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
Dele Alli admits that it has been a "strange" season for Tottenham Hotspur overall, having once again fallen just short in the Premier League title race.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 10:53 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has insisted that his side have "definitely improved" this season despite once again falling short in the Premier League title race.

The Lilywhites put up a brave fight, reducing the gap on runaway leaders Chelsea from 14 points to just four, before defeat to West Ham United derailed their pursuit.

Spurs were on a nine-game winning run heading into last weekend's clash at the London Stadium, and Alli admits that the mood in the dressing room after the match was among the flattest he has experienced.

"We have definitely improved as a team and are progressing," he told Sky Sports News. "We did really well to get it down, at one point I think Chelsea were 14 points away from us, and we took it down to four points.

"It was one of the worst atmospheres I've been in after the game [West Ham] in the changing room, everyone was so disappointed. As individuals and as a team, we've learned our lesson from last season, being in the title race and not even finishing second was a hard one to take. We just have to make sure we finish this season strongly.

"It's been a strange [season]. It's disappointing but at the same time we can't forget how well we've done as a team. We have definitely improved on last year but after the game against West Ham, everything before gets forgotten. It's important we don't forget about what happened and how far we've come."

Victory for Tottenham over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in the final game to be staged at White Hart Lane will guarantee them a Premier League-high finish of second.

N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
 Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino embrace prior to the game between Spurs and Chelsea on November 29, 2015
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
 Spurs chairman Daniel Levy watches from the stands during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on December 26 2013
Daniel Levy: 'It is now Tottenham Hotspur's time to shine'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Crystal Palace37125204861-1341
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3797213671-3534
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
