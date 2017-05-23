Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli does not believe that the club need to splash the cash this summer despite their top-six rivals being expected to do so.

Spurs once again put up the best chase in the title race this season, but they still finished seven points behind champions Chelsea despite enjoying their best top-flight campaign since the 1960s.

With the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all expected to invest heavily in their squads once again this summer it had been suggested that Spurs may also need to enter the transfer market to keep pace with their top-six rivals, but Alli believes that they already have the main elements they need at the club.

"With the players we've got here, we don't need to go out and spend loads of money. There is a good bunch of players here. Everyone is determined, everyone works hard and there is a lot of quality in the team," he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"It is important we stick together, keep working hard and keep improving. We have to take our form from the end of this season into next season, and start even stronger. Then, if we can finish as well as we did this season, we should be OK."

Tottenham's tally of 86 points is five more than Leicester City amassed during their title-winning campaign last term.