General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli: 'I was forced to change playing style'

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli reveals that he changed his playing style midway through the season to avoid becoming too predictable.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 13:31 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has revealed that he was forced to change his playing style in the middle of the season in order to avoid becoming too predictable.

The 21-year-old scored just four times in his opening 21 matches of the campaign, but finished the season with 22 goals across all competitions having rediscovered his scoring touch after Christmas.

Alli acknowledged that defenders had become wise to his style during the opening stages of the campaign, but hopes to keep on developing and up his goalscoring rate once again next season.

"I've had to think a lot more about my movement. Maybe in my first season, players weren't used to me running into the box from midfield, so they weren't expecting it. This season, they got a little bit more used to it," he told the Evening Standard.

"So I've had to time my runs a little bit better, and I've had to be a bit sharper with the way I move off defenders. I've had to try to judge the flight of the ball a little bit better. At the start of the season I struggled a bit, perhaps because I didn't expect players to be so used to me, so I had to change my game. I started playing a bit higher up the pitch and scoring a few more goals.

"There are still things I need to work on to make sure next season is even better. I want to be more clinical than I was this season. I want to up my numbers again."

Spurs ended the season in second place - their highest league finish since 1963.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino sets sights on silverware
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dele Alli, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Dele Alli: 'I was forced to change playing style'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur name strong squad for trip to Hong Kong
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino sets sights on silverware
Wanyama: "Nothing to worry about"Kane "delighted" with Spurs finishResult: Tottenham hit seven in Hull City routTeam News: Six changes for Hull ahead of Spurs clashLive Commentary: Hull City 1-7 Spurs - as it happened
Spurs prepared to sell N'Koudou?Kyle Walker 'allowed to leave for £40m'Vertonghen: 'We need to improve away form'Harry Kane eyes PL century next seasonPreview: Hull City vs. Spurs
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 