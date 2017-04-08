Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld says that his side are trying to focus on their own games in order to put pressure on league leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has said that the club are in a good position to try to claim a trophy at the end of the season.

The North London outfit are seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea - who they also face in the FA Cup semi-finals - but the Belgian international is hopeful that getting more wins on the board could put pressure on their rivals.

The 28-year-old told talkSPORT: "We believe we can do something special. We will try to win our games and put pressure on Chelsea, and also on the teams behind us. That's all we can do at this moment.

"The only thing you can do is try to prepare yourself as well as possible for the next game, and then do your best and try to perform. That's all you can do. We'll try to do that. We are in the semi-final of the FA Cup as well, so we are in a good position, I think.

"We try to focus on our own game and our own performance. If we can't get first spot, we will fight for second. That means we would go directly into the Champions League, which is good, and with the FA Cup as well, there are lots of things to go for."

Alderweireld has made 30 appearances for Spurs in all competitions during the current campaign.