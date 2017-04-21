General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Toby Alderweireld: 'Tottenham Hotspur guaranteed a trophy'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld insists that it is only a matter of time before his side end their nine-year wait for a trophy.
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 21:17 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has said that he is "100%" certain that the club are on course to end their wait for a trophy under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have not won any silverware since lifting the League Cup in 2008, but they currently sit just four points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table and will face their title rivals in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday too.

The team's progress has been clear to see since Pochettino's arrival at the club, and Alderweireld is confident that it is only a matter of time before they mark that with a trophy.

"With this team, and with the people working for it, we will get a trophy — 100%. If it is not this season, then it will be the one after. We will do everything we can to make it happen this season," he told the London Evening Standard.

"Sometimes it is all about details. Last season we didn't win the league but we kept going. This season we already have 71 points — one more than we got in the whole of last season. Even with the disappointment of last season we have kept fighting, and this season we are in an even better position.

"Regardless of what happens during the rest of this season, we have to keep improving and get better for next season as well. The desire to achieve something and to get better, as a young group, is there. We want to play better than we did last season. We want to become better. It says a lot about the mental strength of the team."

Tottenham have not won the FA Cup since 1991, while their last league title came in 1961.

David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino "not worried" about Toby Alderweireld speculation
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Tottenham Hotspur pay tribute to Ugo Ehiogu
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur season is a success without FA Cup'
