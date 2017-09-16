Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld insists that he is focusing only on football and is letting his father and agent deal with his contract situation.

The Belgium international has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since joining Spurs in 2015 and has forged a formidable partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen.

Alderweireld is contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2020, but it is understood that the 28-year-old wants wage parity with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

"I am trying to focus on the pitch, trying to help the team, give my quality on the field – that's important and the rest will come," the former Ajax defender told talkSPORT.

"I have my father and my agent who are sorting out that kind of thing.

"Me, I am here to play football, to win things with Spurs and to give my best for the team. I did that from day one and I will do it now as well."

Alderweireld has made 92 appearances for Spurs since joining from Atletico.