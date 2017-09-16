General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Toby Alderweireld: 'I am trying to focus only on football'

Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld insists that he is focusing only on football and is letting his father and agent deal with his contract situation.
The Belgium international has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since joining Spurs in 2015 and has forged a formidable partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen.

Alderweireld is contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2020, but it is understood that the 28-year-old wants wage parity with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

"I am trying to focus on the pitch, trying to help the team, give my quality on the field – that's important and the rest will come," the former Ajax defender told talkSPORT.

"I have my father and my agent who are sorting out that kind of thing.

"Me, I am here to play football, to win things with Spurs and to give my best for the team. I did that from day one and I will do it now as well."

Alderweireld has made 92 appearances for Spurs since joining from Atletico.

Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Your Comments
