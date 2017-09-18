Son Hueng-min: 'Tottenham Hotspur desperate for silverware'

© Offside
Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Hueng-min says that his side are desperate to land some form of silverware this season.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 15:31 UK

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Hueng-min has said that his side are desperate to land some form of silverware this season.

Despite the team's improvement under the last couple of years, Spurs have not won a major trophy since 2008, when they lifted the League Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will begin their EFL Cup challenge against Barnsley on Tuesday night, and Son has revealed that Tottenham will take the competition seriously as they bid to land silverware.

"I can see in their faces how hungry the players are," Son told the London Evening Standard. "Everyone's ready for the League Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup when it starts.

"In all competitions we have to get as far as possible, and we're just looking forward to winning this game. It's difficult to say 'we're going to win the League Cup'. It's much easier to say than to do it and in football you never know what's going to happen. That's why on the pitch we need to be there in every competition.

"I'm a person that wants to win every game. When I don't, when I draw, I'm very disappointed, like on Saturday. Let's see what happens on Tuesday."

Tottenham will enter the clash with Barnsley off the back of a goalless draw at home to Swansea City in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier in action during his side's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Trippier: 'Aurier has settled in well'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
