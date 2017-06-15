Son Heung-min to undergo surgery on broken arm

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on the broken arm he suffered while on international duty with South Korea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a broken arm tomorrow.

The 24-year-old landed heavily during South Korea's World Cup qualifying match with Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, and scans have since confirmed that he suffered a fracture to his right forearm.

No timeframe has been given on the attacker's recovery, but the injury is likely to see Son miss Tottenham's pre-season tour to the United States at the end of July.

"The South Korea international sustained the injury after landing on his arm during his national team's World Cup qualifying match against Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, with further assessment and scans confirming that he has sustained a fracture," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Son will continue to be monitored by our medical staff ahead of a return to action next season."

Son scored 21 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions last season - the most prolific goalscoring season of his career.

Son Heung-Min has a rest during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on February 28, 2016
Read Next:
Son suffers suspected broken arm
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Son Heung-min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino "excited" about Chelsea clash
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Son Heung-min to undergo surgery on broken arm
Dier seeking revenge against NewcastleSon suffers suspected broken armIn full: Premier League fixtures revealedHoullier: 'Alli can be England's Zidane'Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?
Man City to begin Kyle Walker talks?Alli: 'I will not change playing style'Harry Kane to retain England captaincyKane to become permanent England captain?Lloris: 'Kane destined to be captain'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More South Korea News
Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Son Heung-min to undergo surgery on broken arm
 Spain's players celebrate after scoring during the international friendly football match against South Korea on June 1, 2016
Result: Spain make statement by thrashing South Korea
 Spain's players celebrate after scoring during the international friendly football match against South Korea on June 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 6-1 South Korea - as it happened
Preview: Spain vs. South KoreaSwansea's Ki begins military serviceKFA to revive football with NorthSon Heung-min scores hat-trickResult: Australia triumph in Asian Cup final
Cahill: 'Korea favourites to lift Asian Cup'Bolton lose Lee for up to a monthKi to sleep on plane to be ready for ChelseaHong steps down from South Korea postHong remains in charge of South Korea
> South Korea Homepage



Tables
 