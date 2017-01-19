Mauricio Pochettino "concerned" by Erik Lamela injury

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that he is growing "concerned" by Erik Lamela's continued absence through injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 15:19 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is beginning to get "concerned" by Erik Lamela's injury problems.

The Argentine has been sidelined since October with an unknown issue and is no closer to having a return date despite working with a physiotherapist at former club Roma.

Lamela will undergo another scan on the problem on Friday, after which Pochettino hopes to have more information following a frustrating spell.

"Tomorrow he will have a scan. It's still difficult to give a time for him to come back. We need to wait for what happens tomorrow," he told reporters.

"There are still some problems, and we're not sure of the diagnosis. So we need to wait for tomorrow. Now we are starting to be concerned about him, because it's nearly three months and we're still in a situation with no movement.

"Today nobody advises [surgery]. It's better to wait until after tomorrow."

Lamela had scored one goal in nine Premier League appearances this season before his injury.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jan Vertonghen to miss six weeks
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Lamela, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Jan Vertonghen injury not as bad as first feared'
 Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino "concerned" by Erik Lamela injury
 Emmanuel Adebayor and Bakary Sako celebrate their team's victory following the FA Cup semi-final between Watford and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 24, 2016
Emmanuel Adebayor wants Premier League return
Pochettino rules out Vertonghen replacementSpurs 'given two months to make Wembley decision'Tottenham reject bids for Kevin WimmerSwansea complete deal for Tom CarrollJan Vertonghen to miss up to 10 weeks?
Pochettino: 'No Chinese offers for players'Harry Kane: 'Spurs can win title'Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea'Alderweireld: 'Spurs can cope without Vertonghen'Kane: 'Future looking bright for Tottenham'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version