Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has lavished Harry Kane with praise following his FA Cup hat-trick against Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

The 23-year-old notched his fifth treble for Spurs to fire them into the quarter-finals of the competition, scoring all of the goals in a comprehensive 3-0 win for the North Londoners.

The goals took Kane's tally to 19 for the season in all competitions, and Pochettino hailed the influence of the England international both on and off the field.

"It is not only because he scores lots of goals, he's a great player, a great person," he told reporters.

"He's a very good professional, with his commitment to the club, the team, the coaching staff. We feel very proud to have not only a player but a man, and how he is in the squad."

Kane has now scored 20 goals in his last 22 London derbies across all competitions.