Jan 8, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Aston Villa
Davies (71'), Heung-min (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Steve Bruce to take inspiration from defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce believes that Tottenham Hotspur have set a benchmark for his side to aspire to, having fallen to a 2-0 defeat at White Hart Lane.
Steve Bruce has told his Aston Villa players to take inspiration from their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, having been made to "run a million miles" by their superior opponents.

The Villans held on until the final 20 minutes at White Hart Lane before shipping twice, bringing an end to their FA Cup aspirations at the first hurdle.

Bruce admits to being "disappointed" by the manner in which Tottenham took the lead in the eventual 2-0 loss, but has no embarrassment in losing to a side that he rates as being one of the best around.

"We had to defend well and run a million miles because they are a very good side," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "We had a big chance in the game.

"I was a touch disappointed with their [first] goal because they didn't have to do much - one cross into the box and we didn't deal with it. They are a very good side and that has to be the aspiration for us at Aston Villa."

Villa, now winless in three games in all competitions, return to Championship action next Saturday when taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

