Mauricio Pochettino turns attention to "massive" Gent clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino urges his side to build on their FA Cup win over Fulham when they welcome Gent to Wembley in the Europa League.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to use this afternoon's 3-0 victory over Fulham as a confidence-booster going into Thursday's Europa League clash with Gent.

Spurs bounced back from consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Gent by booking their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with Harry Kane's hat-trick earning them a comfortable win at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League outfit will next welcome Gent to Wembley on Thursday looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their last-32 tie, and Pochettino quickly turned his attention to that upcoming European test.

"After Gent we had a few meetings (with the players) and the reaction was fantastic. I am very pleased. Now we'll try and keep that feeling for Thursday. After two defeats, that feeling when you lose is too difficult. It was important for us," he told reporters.

"All the players wanted to play and take the responsibility in a very difficult stadium, against a very difficult team, a side who try to play, a great manager and very good players. After 3-0 it looks as if it was easy, but that was because we took the game (on) in a very good way. We showed them full respect but played as we need to play in every game. We assessed the players after Thursday, after two defeats to Liverpool and Gent. Many players wanted to play and didn't feel tired.

"It was a great opportunity to show that we are alive, and end that bad feeling after two defeats. (And) to change and prepare for the Europa League. We have to focus on Thursday, forget this and try to be focused. Thursday is a massive, massive game for us. We need to feel we must win and go to the next round, and now we're not allowed to speak about the FA Cup."

Meanwhile, Spurs have been drawn against London rivals Millwall in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Your Comments
