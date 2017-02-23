Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane claims that the atmosphere at Wembley is better than that at the club's normal home ground of White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has claimed that the atmosphere at Wembley is better than that at White Hart Lane.

Spurs are playing their European fixtures at the national stadium this season due to the ongoing construction of their new ground, and will hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they welcome Gent to Wembley in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Tottenham lost their opening two Champions League group games at the stadium this season but finally ended the hoodoo with a 3-1 win over CSKA Moscow in December, and Kane insists that they cannot use the unfamiliarity of the ground as an excuse.

"White Hart Lane is obviously a lot smaller and the crowd are on top of you. But at Wembley it is even better, to be honest with you. Even though the fans are not as close to the pitch, having 90,000 there is incredible. I think it's a full house again, so hopefully we can use it to our advantage," he told reporters.

"I don't think the stadium was so to blame, we just had two bad games. There have been other stadiums where we have played badly against teams as well. Of course, people will try to use Wembley as an excuse but we definitely won't be looking at it like that.

"We won the last time we played there, so we have to use that. We have our stuff on the walls, like Tottenham sayings and Tottenham pictures. We try to make it as much of a home as possible, so we have no excuses."

Spurs will play all of their home matches at Wembley next season while their new stadium is being completed.