Nuri Sahin: 'Harry Kane is world class and a nice guy'

Nuri Sahin describes Harry Kane as a "world-class striker" and a "nice guy" following Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has praised Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane following his brace in Wednesday night's Champions League opener.

The Turkey international was knocked over by Kane en route to the Spurs marksman scoring the first of his two goals in the hosts' 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium.

Despite this, Sahin had kind words to say about the England forward's football talent, as well as his personality.

The 29-year-old told the Evening Standard: "He's a world-class striker and he showed that again here.

"I thought his movement before his second goal, where he moved in before then dropping deeper, is the difference between world-class and class. He does that well.

"He's a nice guy as well. You see how down to earth he is and that he works hard. I like him."

After yet another goalless August, Kane has now struck six goals in four games during September for club and country.

