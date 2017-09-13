Sep 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 67,343
SpursTottenham Hotspur
3-1
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Heung-min (4'), Kane (15', 60')
Dier (36'), Vertonghen (58')
Vertonghen (92')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Yarmolenko (11')
Toljan (88'), Castro (90')

Toby Alderweireld: 'Tottenham Hotspur played like adults'

Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld talks up his side's mature display against Borussia Dortmund, having carved out a 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium.
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 14:05 UK

Toby Alderweireld has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur made their experience count by producing a clinical display to see off Borussia Dortmund.

The Lilywhites kicked off their Champions League group-stage campaign with a well-earned 3-1 victory over the German club on Wednesday night, courtesy of a Harry Kane brace and an earlier opener from Son Heung-min.

Alderweireld admits that Spurs struggled for large parts of the first half, despite taking a slender lead into the interval, and the Belgian was particularly pleased with the calmness shown by his teammates to see the job through.

"We did not play like children. We played like adults," he told reporters. "It was not going our way but we fought, we kept compact, we tried to be dangerous when we came out. We did that in the first half and the second half was better.

"Everybody knew what we had to do. We have more experienced players and they know what to do now in those kind of situations. They keep their heads calm and bring what they have to bring. We have learnt from last season."

Wednesday's victory was just Tottenham's second at their temporary Wembley Stadium home in 12 attempts.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen catches Mario Gotze in the face during their Champions League Group H clash with Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
