Crowd generic

Sporting Gijon

Outgoing Sporting Gijon head coach Abelardo turns down £3.5m payout

Head Abelardo Fernandez of Sporting Gijon reacts during the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 201
© Getty Images
Abelardo turns down a £3.5m payout following his decision to step down as head coach of Sporting Gijon, saying that he "couldn't do that to the club I love."
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 20:57 UK

Abelardo has turned down a £3.5m payout following his decision to step down as head coach of Sporting Gijon.

The 46-year-old, a Gijon native, played for the club for five years and took over as head coach in 2014.

However, he decided to resign from his position with the Asturias outfit 18th in the La Liga table after losing seven of their last eight league games.

Abelardo was entitled to a payout of four million euros, but he waived it, stating that he "couldn't do that to the club I love."

He told reporters at a press conference: "I did the same at other clubs and it wasn't going to be any different here. I don't have a problem writing off the money. There are more important things, loyalty to my club above all."

Gijon president Javi Fernandez, meanwhile, said: "(Abelardo) has refused to take the club's money, including what he was entitled to for this season, as it was the only way we could bring in another coach. Our relationship will not change and he will always be in the hearts of Sporting fans."

The ex-Spain and Barcelona defender, who was in tears during the news conference, will be replaced by former Girona, Real Valladolid and Levante coach Rubi.

Head Abelardo Fernandez of Sporting Gijon reacts during the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 201
Read Next:
Sporting Gijon coach Abelardo resigns
>
View our homepages for Abelardo, Abelardo Fernandez, Rubi, Javi Fernandez, Football
Your Comments
More Sporting Gijon News
Head Abelardo Fernandez of Sporting Gijon reacts during the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 201
Outgoing Sporting Gijon head coach Abelardo turns down £3.5m payout
 Head Abelardo Fernandez of Sporting Gijon reacts during the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 201
Sporting Gijon coach Abelardo Fernandez resigns
 Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Sporting Gijon 'close to Cheick Tiote deal'
Result: Ronaldo hits brace in Real Madrid winLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Gijon - as it happenedResult: Barcelona go top with win at SportingLive Commentary: Sporting 0-5 Barcelona - as it happenedPreview: Sporting Gijon vs. Barcelona
La Liga match halted due to racist chantingLeicester City to sign Luis HernandezBoro agree deal to sign EspinosaRayo, Getafe relegated from La LigaBarcelona, Real to battle for title
> Sporting Gijon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17124146163040
2Sevilla18123338221639
3Barcelona18115247173038
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Real Sociedad1810263025532
6Villarreal1887326121431
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Celta Vigo188372932-327
9EibarEibar187562524126
10Las PalmasLas Palmas186662729-224
11Espanyol185852225-323
12AlavesAlaves185761518-322
13Malaga185672631-521
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo184682328-518
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand