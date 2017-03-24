Chelsea frontman Diego Costa is elected to lead Spain's frontline as they take on Israel in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash.

Costa is to be supported by the creative talents of both David Silva and Vitolo, while Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Andres Iniesta form a three-man midfield.

As for the visitors, Israel have decided to hand a starting berth to Maccabi Tel Aviv's Tal Ben Haim II, meaning that top scorer Tomer Hemed has been left on the bench.

Skipper Eran Zahavi will occupy part of a four-man midfield for the away side, while Gent defender Rami Gershon will be aiming to provide some stability at the back.

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Costa, Vitolo

Israel: Marciano; Dasa, Tzedek, Tibi, Gershon; Cohen, Natcho, Einbinder, Refaelov, Zahavi; Ben Haim II