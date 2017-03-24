World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Spain
1-0
IsraelIsrael
Silva (13')
LIVE

Team News: Diego Costa leads Spain line against visiting Israel

Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
© Getty Images
Chelsea frontman Diego Costa is elected to lead Spain's frontline as they take on Israel in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Chelsea frontman Diego Costa has been elected to lead Spain's frontline as they take on Israel in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash this evening.

Costa is to be supported by the creative talents of both David Silva and Vitolo, while Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Andres Iniesta form a three-man midfield.

As for the visitors, Israel have decided to hand a starting berth to Maccabi Tel Aviv's Tal Ben Haim II, meaning that top scorer Tomer Hemed has been left on the bench.

Skipper Eran Zahavi will occupy part of a four-man midfield for the away side, while Gent defender Rami Gershon will be aiming to provide some stability at the back.

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Costa, Vitolo

Israel: Marciano; Dasa, Tzedek, Tibi, Gershon; Cohen, Natcho, Einbinder, Refaelov, Zahavi; Ben Haim II

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring with Belgium's Vincent Kompany during the Euro 2016 qualifying match between Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on September 3, 2015
Read Next:
Kompany 'proud' of Belgium achievements
>
View our homepages for Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, David Silva, Vitolo, Diego Costa, Jordi Alba, Tomer Hemed, Tal Ben Haim II, Rami Gershon, Eran Zahavi, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 1-0 Israel
 Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
Team News: Diego Costa leads Spain line against visiting Israel
 Gerard Deulofeu of Everton in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton on September 19, 2015 in Swansea, United Kingdom.
Gerard Deulofeu downplays talk of Barcelona return
Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"Spain 'eye Harry Winks call-up'Alvaro Morata ruled out of Madrid derbyAspas hails teammates following debutHerrera hails Spain's "togetherness"
Lopetegui pleased with Spain comebackDier slams Herrera's "ridiculous" anticsSpain squad take on mannequin challengeHenderson 'disappointed' with Spain drawResult: Spain stun England with late double
> Spain Homepage
More Israel News
Spain midfielder David Silva in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 1-0 Israel
 Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
Team News: Diego Costa leads Spain line against visiting Israel
 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring with Belgium's Vincent Kompany during the Euro 2016 qualifying match between Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on September 3, 2015
Vincent Kompany 'proud' of Belgium's achievements
Result: Belgium score three to ease past IsraelHalf-Time Report: Goalless between Belgium, IsraelTeam News: Belgium make four changes for IsraelResult: Cyprus victory confirms Wales qualificationPlayer Ratings: Wales 0-0 Israel
Match Analysis: Wales 0-0 IsraelResult: Wales Euro 2016 hopes put on holdHalf-Time Report: Goalless between Wales, IsraelTeam News: Wales unchanged for Israel clashLive Commentary: Wales 0-0 Israel - as it happened
> Israel Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 