Alvaro Morata has paid tribute to the Spain fans for their united support during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Italy at the Bernabeu.

Spain moved three points clear at the top of Group G with a 3-0 victory over Italy in the capital, with Morata adding to a first-half brace from Isco during a comfortable night for La Roja.

Gerard Pique has previously faced whistles from Spain supporters, but the centre-back was cheered throughout Saturday's match, and Morata has 'thanked the fans' for their constant support.

"It looked easier than it was, it's certainly not easy to beat Italy, especially like this," Morata told Rai Sport. "We had a great game and thank the fans at the Bernabeu who backed us all the way.

"I expected to be on the bench and knew we would play like this, as the last time we beat Italy, it was with a similar system, so I was mentally prepared to come on in the second half."

Next up for table-topping Spain is a trip to Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.