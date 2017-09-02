World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Attendance: 73,628
Spain
3-0
Italy
Isco (13', 40'), Morata (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Verratti (4'), Bonucci (12')

Alvaro Morata hails 'united Spain support'

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Alvaro Morata hails the Spain fans for their united support during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Italy at the Bernabeu.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Alvaro Morata has paid tribute to the Spain fans for their united support during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Italy at the Bernabeu.

Spain moved three points clear at the top of Group G with a 3-0 victory over Italy in the capital, with Morata adding to a first-half brace from Isco during a comfortable night for La Roja.

Gerard Pique has previously faced whistles from Spain supporters, but the centre-back was cheered throughout Saturday's match, and Morata has 'thanked the fans' for their constant support.

"It looked easier than it was, it's certainly not easy to beat Italy, especially like this," Morata told Rai Sport. "We had a great game and thank the fans at the Bernabeu who backed us all the way.

"I expected to be on the bench and knew we would play like this, as the last time we beat Italy, it was with a similar system, so I was mentally prepared to come on in the second half."

Next up for table-topping Spain is a trip to Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.

Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
Read Next:
Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Isco, Gerard Pique, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'
 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa: 'I never lost Spain enthusiasm'
 Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Julen Lopetegui: 'Whole team deserves credit'
Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"Marco Verratti "taken aback" by IscoResult: Brilliant Spain too strong for ItalyLive Commentary: Spain 3-0 Italy - as it happenedTeam News: Marco Asensio starts for Spain
Iniesta pays tribute to AsensioSanti Cazorla out until at least JanuaryRamos not contemplating Spain retirementSergio Ramos wants to emulate CannavaroDavid Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'
> Spain Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 