World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
vs.
Spain
 

Julen Lopetegui coy on team selection

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui refuses to reveal his team for Tuesday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has refused to reveal his team for Tuesday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Marco Asensio started as a false nine in Spain's 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday night, but Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score late on as the Chelsea forward took his chance to impress.

It has been suggested that La Roja could make multiple changes for the clash with the Group G minnows, but Lopetegui was not prepared to give anything away when questioned on his selection.

"Our starting line-up? We have not yet decided on anything, any of the 25 players could start but we will select a team who we believe gives us the best chance of winning of course," Lopetegui told reporters.

Spain are currently three points clear of second-place Italy at the top of Group G.

David De Gea answers a personal question during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on April 20, 2016
Read Next:
David de Gea hails "incredible" Isco
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Julen Lopetegui, Marco Asensio, Alvaro Morata, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Liechtenstein vs. Spain
 Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui calls for calm
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Julen Lopetegui coy on team selection
Villa: 'Injury came at worst moment'Lopetegui: 'More chances for Villa'David de Gea hails "incredible" IscoVilla 'a doubt for Liechtenstein match'Morata hails 'united Spain support'
Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'Villa: 'I never lost Spain enthusiasm'Lopetegui: 'Whole team deserves credit'Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
> Spain Homepage



Tables
 