Julen Lopetegui coy on team selection

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui refuses to reveal his team for Tuesday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has refused to reveal his team for Tuesday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Marco Asensio started as a false nine in Spain's 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday night, but Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score late on as the Chelsea forward took his chance to impress.

It has been suggested that La Roja could make multiple changes for the clash with the Group G minnows, but Lopetegui was not prepared to give anything away when questioned on his selection.

"Our starting line-up? We have not yet decided on anything, any of the 25 players could start but we will select a team who we believe gives us the best chance of winning of course," Lopetegui told reporters.

Spain are currently three points clear of second-place Italy at the top of Group G.