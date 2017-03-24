Live Commentary: Spain 1-0 Israel

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Spain and Israel from Gijon.
Spain currently sit top of Group G on 10 points having won three and drawn one of their four qualification matches to date.
Israel, meanwhile, are just one point behind Spain in third position after collecting nine points from their four matches thus far.
Follow live minute-by-minute coverage of the international fixture below.
12 - Spain 🇪🇸 are unbeaten in their 12 last qualifiers games for European Cup and World Cup (11W 1D). Tendency pic.twitter.com/alzJKUf96W— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 23, 2017
SPAIN: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Costa, Vitolo
ISRAEL: Marciano; Dasa, Tzedek, Tibi, Gershon; Cohen, Natcho, Einbinder, Refaelov, Zahavi; Ben Haim II