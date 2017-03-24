Live Commentary: Spain 1-0 Israel

Israel , meanwhile, are just one point behind Spain in third position after collecting nine points from their four matches thus far.

Spain currently sit top of Group G on 10 points having won three and drawn one of their four qualification matches to date.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Spain and Israel from Gijon.

21 min Israel would have wanted to keep things tight in the opening 20, 25 minutes here. However, they are a goal down and have now lost a key defender, which is hardly great news. Spain, meanwhile, continue to pass and probe in the final third as they seek to double their advantage in Gijon.

19 min ISRAEL SUB! Indeed the change is made as Twatha replaces Tibi, who has been stretched off the field. It does not look good for the tall central defender here.

17 min Israel might be forced into a change here as Tibi remains on the deck following a late challenge.

16 min Spain are absolutely purring at the moment as the likes of Silva, Vitolo and Iniesta continue to combine down the left. Alba is also playing with plenty of confidence, which has not been the case for Barcelona in recent weeks. Israel cannot seem to clear their lines at the moment here.

14 min Spain make the breakthrough in the 13th minute of this match as Alba threads a super pass into Silva, and the attacker turns inside the box before smashing the ball through Marciano's legs!

13 min GOAL! Spain 1-0 Israel (Silva)

12 min It will be interesting to see when referee Michael Oliver decides to produce the first yellow card of the night because there have been some late challenges in the last few minutes. It is brewing here!

10 min Plenty happening in this match as both teams continue to commit players in the final third of the field. As expected, Spain are having more of the ball, but Israel look very dangerous when they have the chance to move through the gears. High-tempo opening 10 minutes to this Group G contest.

7 min CHANCE! A mistake from Pique allows Zahavi a run on the Spain goal, but the number seven is squeezed out at the final moment and his effort was always wide of the post.

6 min CROSSBAR! Spain come close to making the breakthrough as Thiago rattles one towards the top corner, but his effort smashes against the crossbar. Marciano actually appeared to get a touch on the ball, but referee Michael Oliver pointed for an Israel goal-kick.

4 min It has been a very open start to proceedings in Gijon, with both teams having their moments in the opening four minutes of action. Both sets of supporters remain in fine voice, meanwhile.

2 min SHOT! De Gea has to drop down and keep out a low strike from Zahavi.

2 min ... not quite a full house inside the stadium tonight, but there is a good atmosphere, and the home supporters will be looking for a strong performance from their team. Tonight's referee is Premier League official Michael Oliver, who sent off Spain's Ander Herrera for Man United earlier this month!

0 min KICKOFF! Spain kick things off on home soil...

7.42pm Here we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of action. I fancy Spain to collect all the points tonight, although the home side might need to be patient against an Israel team that are expected to sit deep for long spells. Here's to a good game!

7.38pm In terms of what is ahead for Israel, they will welcome Moldova for a friendly on June 5, before hosting Albania in their next 2018 World Cup qualifier. They will then host Macedonia and travel to Italy at the start of September. It is not against the realms of all possibilities that the Blue and Whites could find a route to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but it is a very tough proposition.

7.35pm Tomer Hemed (pictured below) has scored 10 Championship goals for Brighton this season, while the 29-year-old has netted 15 times in 27 appearances for Israel, and is indeed the top scorer in their squad. The centre-forward is only on the bench tonight, however, with Ben Haim II being handed the striking position. Celtic's Nir Bitton is also among the substitutes for the away side here. © Getty Images

7.32pm If Italy fail to beat Albania tonight and Israel record all three points here, Levy's side would move to the top of the section. It is going to be tough to finish above both Spain and Italy in Group G, but Israel have a number of talented players and have already proved that they can compete at this level.

7.28pm Israel's Group G campaign started with a 3-1 home defeat to Italy on September 5, but they responded with a 2-1 victory in Macedonia, before beating Liechtenstein 2-1 on home soil three days later. Their most impressive result came last time out, however, as they recorded a 3-1 win in Albania to leave them with nine points from four fixtures, which is currently good enough for third spot.

7.25pm Speaking of Israel, Elisha Levy's team are bidding to qualify for their first World Cup since 1970, when they were eliminated in the group stage of the competition. They have actually never qualified for the finals of a European Championship, but won the Asian Cup in 1964 and have also been finalists on two separate occasions. A win tonight would leave the supporters dreaming!

7.22pm 12 - Spain 🇪🇸 are unbeaten in their 12 last qualifiers games for European Cup and World Cup (11W 1D). Tendency pic.twitter.com/alzJKUf96W — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 23, 2017

7.18pm As mentioned, Spain will travel to France for a friendly next week, but their next World Cup qualifier after this one is in Macedonia on June 11. In truth, it would be a major surprise if Spain did not make it through this particular section, but Italy will be there or there abouts, while Israel have placed themselves in a strong position after four matches, and will be looking to impress tonight.

7.15pm Spain's first Group G fixture ended in an 8-0 win over Liechtenstein on September 5, before the former world champions picked up a point in a 1-1 draw away to Italy on October 6. Spain have won their last two without conceding, however, following a 2-0 success in Albania with a 4-0 home win over Macedonia on November 12. They are the massive favourites to make it three wins in a row tonight.

7.12pm Spain's last international fixture was a friendly against England last November, which ended in a 2-2 draw. They also have a friendly against France next Tuesday, but tonight is all about Group G as La Roja look to consolidate first position in the table. Indeed, any slip from the home side tonight would allow Italy, who host Albania and should triumph, to move to the top of the section.

7.08pm Not since 1974 have Spain failed to qualify for the finals of a World Cup, but they went out in the group stage of the 2014 competition, four years after triumphing in South Africa. It has been a disappointing couple of years for Spain considering that they also went out in the last-16 stage of Euro 2016, but Julen Lopetegui's side will be among those expected to challenge in Russia. © Getty Images

7.05pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Gijon. I shall speak about Israel a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts Spain. As it stands, La Roja sit top of Group G on 10 points, but they are level on points with second-place Italy and indeed just one point above third-place Israel, who have impressed thus far.

7.02pm As for Israel, the top scorer in their squad - Brighton & Hove Albion's Tomer Hemed - is only on the bench for the visitors. The central striking position has gone to Maccabi Tel Aviv's Tal Ben Haim II, while Guangzhou midfielder Eran Zahavi skippers Israel once again. There are also positions in the XI for Gent defender Rami Gershon and Club Brugge's Lior Refaelov, while Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will win his 11th cap between the sticks. Some familiar faces in the away side's XI!

6.58pm It is a familiar Spain XI tonight, with Diego Costa, as expected, leading the line for the home side. Vitolo and David Silva will join the Chelsea striker in the final third, while there is also a start for Andres Iniesta despite the Barcelona midfielder's injury problems this season. Sergio Ramos will win his 141st cap at the heart of a defence that also includes Gerard Pique, Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba. Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Asier Illarramendi – both in the senior squad for the first time – are on the bench. © AFP

6.55pm TEAMS! SPAIN: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Costa, Vitolo ISRAEL: Marciano; Dasa, Tzedek, Tibi, Gershon; Cohen, Natcho, Einbinder, Refaelov, Zahavi; Ben Haim II

6.52pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Gijon. There will be plenty of familiar faces on show tonight, and it should be an open and entertaining fixture. Let's have a look at the two XIs that will start this international clash...

6.49pm Tonight will be just the fifth time that Spain and Israel have met in an international match. Their first two clashes came during qualification for Euro 2000, and Spain won 2-1 in Israel before recording a 3-0 victory on home soil. They also met in qualification for the 2002 World Cup - Spain winning the home match 2-0, but being forced to share the points in a 1-1 draw in Israel.