Live Commentary: Macedonia 0-2 Spain

The hosts, on the other hand, are fifth in the group, 10 points behind La Roja and three ahead of bottom-of-the-table Liechtenstein, whom their only win came against.

The Spaniards are top of Group G and a victory in Skopje would see them take one step closer to sealing automatic qualification to the World Cup next summer.

48 min Shot! In fairness to In fairness to Macedonia they're not lying down - and why would they? It's a World Cup qualifier. Pandev fires wide again in a miss which reinvigorates the fans.

45 min Kickoff! Right so we're back underway in Skopje, my friends. Right so we're back underway in Skopje, my friends. Spain , leading 2-0 from a one-sided first half, kick us off.

8.33pm That's that for the first half, folks. Spain lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Premier League duo David Silva and Diego Costa. If it stays like this then they'll get the headlines, but Isco, who bagged a fine assist for the second, has been La Roja's stand-out player so far. He's a class act who will probably find the net before the night is out.

8.31pm Half time: Macedonia 0-2 Spain

42 min Shot! Brilliant football from Spain. It's a superb backheel from Costa which releases Alba down the left-hand side, as the Barcelona man pulls back for Isco who drives just wide. Isco will score before the night is out - it's a certainty.

40 min Five minutes until the break and Spain will want to wrap it up before the whistle. It's wrapped up already more or less, because Macedonia won't be getting once let alone twice, but a third would really deflate them.

37 min If Macedonia score tonight the roof will come off this place. Well, there is no roof, but you'll be able to hear them in Albania and Kosovo if it happens.

35 min Booking! Goran Pandev goes into the book for a foul on Busquets and the Macedonia fans take it badly as boos ring around the stadium again. They're right to boo - it was a terible decision. It was a foul but nothing more.

33 min Shot! Just a wee warning sign for Spain there as Ristovski, running on to a ball from Pandev, screws narrowly wide of David de Gea's post. Good thing is, the Macedonia fans really responded to the miss and they're back making a bit of noise following a fairly flat last 10 minutes.

32 min Well there's not many Spain fans in attendance, but those who have made the trip are obviously enjoying themselves, swinging scarves around their head and singing songs.

30 min Isco's brilliant, isn't he? He's been Spain's best player in this first half-an-hour or so, constantly involved and constantly a threat.

28 min Spain double their lead and it's one of the easiest goals Diego Costa will score. It's great work from Isco to beat the Macedonia left-back, before the Real Madrid man squares across the face of goal and Costa taps it into the roof of the net.

27 min Goal! Macedonia 0-2 Spain (Diego Costa)

25 min You can see why Goran Pandev has played for the likes of Inter and Napoli. He's got a certain class about him and the Macedonia fans release loud gasps of air when he does something special.

23 min Shot! Isco ignores the movement of his team-mates and goes for goal himself, but he fires well over from outside the box. It's all Spain, my friends. Macedonia haven't got an answer.

21 min Diego Costa really is a nutcase. He has just pushed Nestrovski before a corner was taken. Seconds before that, he said something to another Macedonian defender who was gesticulating to the referee about a corner decision. He's mad, but entertaining.

19 min Shot! Spain have their tails up now as Isco's thumping effort from outside the box is well caught by Dimitriveski. It could be a long night for Macedonia.

17 min We said Spain had plenty of magicians in their first XI, and two of them are involved. Iniesta plays a wonderful scooped ball over the top of Macedonia's defence for Carvajal, who pulls it back for Silva. The Man City man goes to shoot on his left, but swivels and then passes past the keeper with his right foot. Wonderful composure. Wonderful goal. Wonderful player.

16 min Goal! Macedonia 0-1 Spain (David Silva)

15 min Macedonia are roared forward by their thousands of fans following a great pass by Pandev, but Ristovski, deep in Spain's half, plays the wrong ball and the attack breaks down.

14 min Shot! We've seen our first sight of Diego Costa as his tame shot is deflected wide for a corner, which is taken by Isco but Macedonia clear.

12 min Big surprise here as Busquets goes to ground clutching his face after Pandev's hand briefly brushed it. Superb footballer, but an embarrassment at times.

10 min Macedonia have nine men behind the ball, with Pandev and strike partner Nestorovski lurking around the half-way line, waiting for a counter-attack but no joy yet. It's been a quiet first 10 minutes - well quiet as far as the match goes, but the Macedonia fans are making plenty of noise.

7 min Macedonia very much second best so far, as you might expect. The hosts can't keep it more than a few seconds when they get it. Not much urgency from Spain going forward though, but they have an extra three or four gears they can go to.

5 min You have to feel for Macedonia, being up against Silva, Iniesta and Isco. Spain have more magicians than an episode of Fool Us and they'll have a huge impact tonight.

3 min What a ball this is from Iniesta, whose over-the-top pass is met by Silva on the right-hand side of the box. He squares across the face of goal where Pique and Costa are waiting, but the Macedonia keeper smothers it. Good goalkeeping.

1 min Kickoff! We're off in Skopje and Spain have a free kick already, before a chorus of boos ring around the stadium. They're up for this.

7.43pm Spain got about 15 seconds for their national anthem, while Macedonia's is going on longer than Bohemian Rhapsody.

7.41pm If this match was decided on stylish haircuts then Spain would hammer Macedonia. Ramos, De Gea and Pique are sporting decent barnets to be fair.

7.39pm Right so both teams are entering the field of play. Spain are led by our friend Sergio Ramos, while Macedonia are led by Mr Pandev, who looks oddly like the singer from The Fine Young Cannibals. Will he drive Spain cra.....sorry I can't bring myself to finish that line.

7.35pm By my watch we're about, hmm, 10 minutes shy of kickoff. Stay tuned. This, I think, will be a decent spectacle. Alright so it probably won't be hugely competitive, but we'll see quite a few goals.

Training day!

🏃💪 pic.twitter.com/ImE1YBS9Gg — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 7, 2017

Speaking of Ramos, here he is training for when he has to chase after the referee if a decision goes against Spain tonight. Incidentally, tonight's referee is Pawel Gil of Poland.

7.30pm Having said that, it was Palermo hitman lija Nestorovski who scored twice in Macedonia's only win in Group G - a 3-0 victory away to Liechenstein. Against Spain's defence, however, you imagine a lot of these lads will struggle. Carvajal and Ramos won the Champions League last week, for instance.

7.28pm The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed Goran Pandev's inclusion for the hosts. The 33-year-old has 29 goals in 89 caps for his country and, having enjoyed spells with Inter Milan, Lazio and Napoli down the years, he has a profile which suggests the Spanish lads will know all about him. If Macedonia do score tonight then there's a good chance it'll come from him.

7.26pm Spain taking absolutely no chances then, eh? It's a supremely strong first XI by coach Julien Lopetegui. He makes seven changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Colombia in a friendly last week, with Pepe Reina, who made a couple of big errors, replaced between the sticks by David de Gea. Up front, Diego Costa spearheads the attack, with the creative talents of David Silva, Isco and Andres Iniesta in behind. Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Iniesta and Silva are the sole survivors from the draw with the South Americans. Manchester United target Alvaro Morata is on the bench.

7.24pm Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski; Tosevski, Ristevski, Mojsov, Shikov, Alioski, Pandev, Ristovski, Stjepanovic, Spirovski, Nestorovski

7.23pm Spain XI: De Gea; Pique, Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago, Ramos, Alba, Costa, Carvajal, Silva, Isco

7.21pm Before we sneak a peak at the first XIs on show, let's play a game called What is Sergio Ramos Googling? Tattoo removal procedures in Madrid? Acting classes in preparation for getting people sent off next season? Other books about lining up in a wall for a free kick? Who knows. What we do know is that he is the owner of the world's whitest pair of kicks. But is he in the first XI? Only one way to find out.



7.19pm Spain are top on goal difference ahead of Italy, who will likely put quite a few goals past bottom-of-the-group Liechtenstein. Only the group winners are guaranteed a spot in Russia next summer for the World Cup, so goal difference could well be key. The Italians' goal difference is worse by eight goals. Both European giants face one another in September, but that's then and this is now. Let's look at team news.