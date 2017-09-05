David Villa: 'Injury came at worst moment'

David Villa of Spain scores his team's first goal with a back heel past Mathew Ryan of Australia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014
© Getty Images
David Villa has revealed his disappointment at being forced to withdraw from the Spain squad through injury.

The New York City FC forward represented his country for the first time since the 2014 World Cup on Saturday night - featuring as a late substitute in Spain's 3-0 win over Italy at the Bernabeu.

An adductor problem has forced the 35-year-old to withdraw from the squad to take on Liechtenstein on Tuesday night, however, and Villa has admitted that "the injury arrived at the worst possible time".

"The injury arrived at the worst possible time, as these were really happy days and I was really enjoying myself," Villa told Marca.

Spain are currently three points clear of second-place Italy in Group G ahead of their next 2018 World Cup qualifier against minnows Liechtenstein.

