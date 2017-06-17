Jun 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadion GOSiR
Spain U21sSpain Under-21s
vs.
Macedonia U21sMacedonia Under-21s
 

Benfica's Alex Grimaldo pulls out of Spain Under-21s squad

Villarreal midfielder Rodri Hernandez replaces Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo in Spain's Under-21 European Championship squad.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo has been forced to pull out of the Spain Under-21s squad for the 2017 Under-21 European Championships after suffering a thigh injury during a training session.

In an official statement, Spain revealed that the full-back suffered 'a rupture of the anterior rectus in his left thigh', which has ruled the highly-rated defender out of the competition in Poland.

As a result, Villarreal midfielder Rodri Hernandez has been handed a call-up to the Under-21 outfit.

Albert Celades's team will open their Under-21 European Championship campaign with a Group B clash against Macedonia Under-21s on Saturday night.

Spain Under-21s are four-time winners of the European Championships, but they failed to make it to the 2015 finals after losing out in the qualification playoffs.

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Bellerin keen to play for Spain U21s
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Grimaldo, Rodri Hernandez, Albert Celades, Football
Your Comments
More Spain Under-21s News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Hector Bellerin pledges to donate to Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Hector Bellerin questions Marcus Rashford's England Under-21 absence
 Sports Mole logo
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo pulls out of Spain Under-21s squad
Bellerin keen to play for Spain U21sWenger urges Bellerin to miss U21 EurosResult: Spain U21s edge past Italy
> Spain Under-21s Homepage
More Benfica News
Sports Mole logo
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo pulls out of Spain Under-21s squad
 Benfica's Talisca celebrates after equalising on the night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 13, 2016
Anderson Talisca: 'There is love with Jose Mourinho'
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United confirm Victor Lindelof signing
Lindelof 'to finalise Man Utd move today'Larsson backs Lindelof to succeed at UnitedRangers sign Candeias from BenficaMan United reach Lindelof agreementRangers sign Benfica's Dalcio on loan
Man United in advanced talks with Lindelof?Barca 'in advanced talks to sign Semedo'Lindelof plays down Man United talkBenfica: 'Ederson a Man City player'Silva "very happy" with Ederson links
> Benfica Homepage
More Villarreal News
Sports Mole logo
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo pulls out of Spain Under-21s squad
 Sports Mole logo
Villarreal sign Newcastle United, Southampton target Ruben Semedo
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on Lucas Perez
Man City striker 'on verge of Villarreal move'AC Milan sign Musacchio from VillarrealSporting Gijon relegated from La LigaResult: Messi brace sends Barca three clearTeam News: Two changes for Barcelona
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happenedEverton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Result: Madrid launch stunning comeback to move topLive Commentary: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Villarreal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 