Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the European Under-21 Championship Group B clash between Spain Under-21s and Macedonia Under-21s.
Spain are four-time winners of this particular tournament, but it will be the first time in history that Macedonia have been present in this competition.
Group B opened earlier this evening, and it was Portugal Under-21s that overcame Serbia Under-21s with a 2-0 scoreline to take an early lead in the section.
Only the winner of each of the three groups in this competition will be guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals later this month.
© SilverHub
SPAIN: Kepa; Bellerin, Vallejo, Mere, Gaya; Saul, Suarez, Llorente; Asensio, Sandro, Deulofeu
MAC: Aleksovski; Bejtulai, Zajkov, Velkoski, Demiri; Nikolov, Babunski, Bardi; Radeski, Angelov, Markoski
Group A: England, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden
Group B: Macedonia, Portugal, Serbia, Spain
Group C: Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
There's some serious talent inside the Spain dressing room ⚽️🔥#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/6F1Lqs2doq— UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) June 17, 2017