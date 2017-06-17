Only the winner of each of the three groups in this competition will be guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals later this month.

Group B opened earlier this evening, and it was Portugal Under-21s that overcame Serbia Under-21s with a 2-0 scoreline to take an early lead in the section.

Spain are four-time winners of this particular tournament, but it will be the first time in history that Macedonia have been present in this competition.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the European Under-21 Championship Group B clash between Spain Under-21s and Macedonia Under-21s .

Sports Mole's live coverage continues from the Stadion Miejski in Poland as Spain Under-21s face Macedonia Under-21s in the 2017 European Under-21 Championships. With only the winner of each of the three groups guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals, both of these teams will be desperate to put an early three points on the board in Group B. It should be a good game!

7.18pm Portugal Under-21s have risen to the top of the section after recording a 2-0 victory over Serbia Under-21s earlier tonight. It was far from convincing from the 2015 finalists, but goals from Goncalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes ensured that they would put an early three points on the board.

7.20pm Spain Under-21s are four-time winners of this particular tournament, but it will be the first time in history that Macedonia Under-21s have been present in this competition. Indeed, Spain Under-21s landed the trophy in 1986, 1998, 2011 and 2013, but they failed to make it to the 2015 finals after losing out in the qualification playoffs. Right, let's clear up the all-important team news... © SilverHub

7.22pm TEAMS! SPAIN: Kepa; Bellerin, Vallejo, Mere, Gaya; Saul, Suarez, Llorente; Asensio, Sandro, Deulofeu MAC: Aleksovski; Bejtulai, Zajkov, Velkoski, Demiri; Nikolov, Babunski, Bardi; Radeski, Angelov, Markoski

7.24pm Well, I think it would be fair to say that Spain, on paper at least, have comfortably the best squad in the competition. A very experienced XI sees Hector Bellerin, Jose Gaya, Saul Niguez , Denis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu all start, while there are also spots in the team for Marco Asensio and Sandro Ramirez. Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga is selected between the sticks, but his club teammate Inaki Williams is only among the substitutes for this match. It is an extremely, extremely talented Spain team.

7.26pm As for Macedonia, Yokohama F. Marinos midfielder David Babunski will skipper the underdogs, while Kire Markoski, who is the joint-leading scorer (five goals) for Macedonia Under-21s alongside Babunski, is also selected by head coach Blagoja Milevski. The youngest player in the Macedonia squad is 17-year-old Elif Elmas, and the Rabotnichki defender starts on the bench for his team's opening match.

7.28pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just under 15 minutes from kickoff here. With time very much of the essence, let me bring you some key facts and figures surrounding this tournament. An expanded 12 teams will take part this summer, with three groups of four... Group A: England, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden

Group B: Macedonia, Portugal, Serbia, Spain

Group C: Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy

7.30pm Each of the three group winners will progress into the semi-finals of the competition, while the runner-up with the best record will also make the final four. All of the group matches will take place over the next seven days, before the two semi-finals take place on June 27. Three days later, the final of the competition will be held – there is simply no hanging around in this tournament. © SilverHub

7.32pm Spain Under-21s will play their second Group B match against Portugal Under-21s on Tuesday, before finishing against Serbia Under-21s on Friday. Macedonia Under-21s, meanwhile, will face Serbia Under-21s on Tuesday, before taking on Portugal Under-21s on Friday. To be honest, it is going to take a miracle for Macedonia Under-21s to make it through, but stranger things have happened!

7.34pm That said, Macedonia Under-21s were very impressive during the qualification phase – finishing top of a group that also included France Under-21s and Scotland Under-21s. They have never before qualified for the finals of a Under-21 European Championship, but they have brought an experienced squad to Poland, and will be looking to shock a lot of people with a win tonight.

7.36pm As for Spain Under-21s, one look at Albert Celades's squad is a demonstration of their credentials. On paper, there is no question that La Roja have the strongest squad in the competition, and they will be looking to land the trophy once again after triumphing for a fourth time in 2013. © SilverHub

7.38pm Spain Under-21s have not actually lost a single match since March 2016 – winning six of their nine fixtures since. They will enter the competition off the back of successive victories over Denmark Under-21s and Italy Under-21s, but will be wary of the threat that Portugal Under-21s provide in this section. Indeed, only the winner of the group is certain to progress, and Portugal already have three points.

7.40pm Macedonia, on the other hand, have not lost a single game at this level since June 2015. They are unbeaten in their last 12 Under-21 matches and have won their last five without conceding a single goal. It should be a routine win for Spain Under-21s tonight as they look to join Portugal Under-21s on three points, but nothing is certain at this level of football. Kickoff is now just five minutes away!

0 min KICKOFF! Spain get this Group B clash underway...

2 min ... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight. Spain will be expected to collect all the points in routine fashion, but as discussed, Macedonia are certainly capable of causing a surprise. As expected, La Roja have taken control of the early possession here.

2 min BOOKING! Mere (Spain) is booked for a poor tackle on Markoski.

4 min Half-chance for Macedonia as Velkoski turns just outside the Spain box before releasing a strike, but his effort was always over the crossbar. It has been a positive start from the underdogs here.

5 min Saul sends one wide of the post after breaking onto Macedonia's defence.

7 min Spain do not look entirely secure as a defensive unit in these early stages, with Macedonia having joy when they put pressure on the tournament favourites. You just get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be vital. There is a nice tempo to the early exchanges here.

8 min Nikolov sends one wide of the post as Macedonia put together another smart passing move.

10 min Well, I did not expect this start from Macedonia. They have been the dominant team in the opening 10 minutes, with Spain struggling to get their foot on the ball. Spain dominate possession at almost every age group - right through to the seniors - but that is not the case at the moment here.

10 min GOAL! Spain U21s 1-0 Macedonia U21s (Saul)

11 min Oh my word! Stunning! Spain make the breakthrough in the 10th minute as Saul produces a wonderful over-head kick after meeting a cross from Gaya. The midfielder's effort was actually straight at the Macedonian goalkeeper, but the power meant that it found the back of the net!

13 min CHANCE! Massive chance for Macedonia as the ball falls for Angelov inside the Spain box, but the number 18 cannot find a route past Kepa, who makes a comfortable save.

15 min I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals in this match, with both teams committing players in the final third of the field. Macedonia, despite falling behind, are still full of confidence.

16 min GOAL! Spain U21s 2-0 Macedonia U21s (Asensio)

17 min Spain double their lead with 16 minutes on the clock as Real Madrid attacker Asensio finds the top corner with a stunning effort from distance. The technique on display was just outstanding!

19 min SAVE! Aleksovki pushes a deflected Asensio effort wide of the post!

22 min Deulofeu has been off the pace for Spain in the opening 22 minutes of this match, but Asensio and Saul have both been excellent. Forget the goals, both have been excellent in possession of the ball. Macedonia have played some nice stuff, but they look very open at the back when Spain attack.

23 min Radeski heads wide of the Spain post as Macedonia put another decent move together.

25 min Zajkov is next to try his luck for Macedonia, but Kepa stays central to make the save. Spain will fancy their chances of scoring more goals tonight, but Macedonia are still a big threat here.

27 min It is almost a training exercise at the moment as both teams take it in turns to attack. Neither defence looks too secure, although Mere has just made a smart block to deny Radeski. Bardi then hits one from distance from the resulting corner, and Bellerin stands strong to make the block.

28 min SAVE! Super save from the Macedonian goalkeeper, who manages to tip an Asensio effort over the crossbar. That said, it was a mistake from the stopper that brought the chance!

30 min Macedonia must be credited for their approach to this match, but it is leaving them very open down the other end, especially when Spain have the chance to move through the lines. Deulofeu, Asensio and Sandro are full of pace, while Saul continues to break forward with possession.

32 min Demiri goes down for some treatment as play stops, which allows us to gather our thoughts here!

34 min It must be said that the opening 34 minutes of this football match have been brilliant. Sometimes matches at this level can be a little dreary - England yesterday - but this has been exceptional. Spain lead 2-0, but Macedonia really should have scored at least twice in this first period.

34 min PENALTY SPAIN!

35 min Spain have a penalty as Bejtulai is penalised for handball!

35 min GOAL! Spain U21s 3-0 Macedonia U21s (Deulofeu, pen)

36 min Deulofeu sends his penalty into the back of the net for 3-0 Spain.

38 min Macedonia have played some nice stuff in the final third, but they look very nervy in a defensive area, and I would be surprised if Spain had finished in terms of goals. It is a goal-fest tonight!

41 min Little under five minutes of the first period remaining, and Spain have as good as secured all the points in this Group B fixture. Portugal beat Serbia 2-0 earlier tonight to top the section, but Spain are heading to the summit as things stand. I hope the tempo remains in the second period here.

43 min Pass, pass, pass from Spain as they look to make it 4-0 in the final stages of the first period.

45 min CLOSE! Radeski just misses the post with an effort from outside the Spain box!

45 min SAVE! Smart save from Kepa as the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper keeps out a strike from Bardi. Macedonia are extremely unfortunate to be 3-0 behind at this stage of the match.

45 min+1 We are into the first of two additional minutes at the end of the first period.

45 min+2 HALF-TIME: Spain U21s 3-0 Macedonia U21s

8.33pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Spain leading 3-0 at the interval courtesy of goals from Saul, Asensio and Deulofeu. Macedonia have actually played some excellent football here, but tournament favourites Spain have been deadly in the final third of the field.

8.38pm STATISTICS! Spain shaded the first-half possession with 57%, while they hit the target with four of their nine attempts - three of which brought goals. Macedonia, incredibly, had 16 attempts in the opening 45 minutes, but only three of those were on target. Macedonia are unfortunate to be 3-0 down!

8.43pm BENCH WATCH! Dani Ceballos, Borja Mayoral and Inaki Williams are among those that will be hoping to feature for Spain in the second 45 minutes. Macedonia, meanwhile, have options in the shape of Avramovski, Murati and Gjorgjev. Will there be any changes at the break? We shall see!

46 min RESTART! Macedonia resume the action here...

47 min ... MACEDONIA SUBS! Elmas replaces Angelov, and Gjorgjev replaces Markoski as Macedonia make two changes at the half-time break. Spain go with the same XI from the first period.

49 min It has been a very lively start to the second period, with both teams carving out half-chances. I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals as Macedonia continue to adopt an attacking approach. Macedonia have been brave, but they could well take a thumping here.

51 min Macedonia continue to commit players in the final third of the field, and Spain are just struggling to find their rhythm at the moment. One goal for Macedonia and this could become an interesting game.

53 min Quite a sloppy game at the moment as the referee is forced to intervene following a number of late challenges. There is a danger that this match could drift due to Spain's three-goal advantage.

54 min CHANCE! Opportunity for Spain to make it 4-0 as Asensio drives down the left before delivering a super cross into Sandro, but the forward just cannot make contact.

54 min GOAL! Spain U21s 4-0 Macedonia U21s (Asensio)

55 min Spain make it four as Asensio dances into a shooting position before finding the top corner via a deflection. Asensio has been an absolute joy to watch since the very first whistle tonight.

57 min Bardi, who has been Macedonia's best player tonight, has one deflected behind.

57 min CROSSBAR! Babunski smashes the Spain crossbar with a brilliant effort from outside the box! Macedonia really should have scored at least twice tonight!

60 min Little over 30 minutes of football remaining, and Spain have sent out a message to the rest of the tournament here. Macedonia are extremely unfortunate to be four goals behind, but Spain have been devastating in the final third of the field. Still no movement on the Spanish bench here.

62 min Possession football for Macedonia, but they still cannot find a route past Kepa.

63 min SPAIN SUB! Ceballos replaces Deulofeu for Spain.

65 min Possession football for Spain as they pass and probe in the final third of the field.

68 min Not an awful lot to report in terms of chances in the last few minutes, but Spain are the team on the front foot as they look for a fifth goal. Just a reminder that only the winner of each of the three groups in this tournament is guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals. Spain are heading top of Group B.

70 min Spain are camped outside of the Macedonian box at the moment, and only a series of last-ditch challenges has prevented the team in red from scoring a fifth. Still a lot of football to be played.

72 min GOAL! Spain U21s 5-0 Macedonia U21s (Asensio, hat-trick)

73 min Just stunning. The best player on the pitch Asensio finds the top corner with a stunning strike to make it three goals for the night. Asensio has been just sensational in this match.

74 min SPAIN SUB! Williams replaces Asensio for Spain.

76 min MACEDONIA SUB! Babunski is replaced by Kostadinov for Macedonia.

78 min Inaki Williams will bring serious, serious pace to this Spain attack, and that is the last thing that Macedonia need approaching the final 10 minutes. This could still become six or seven here.

81 min Still a solid 10 minutes of football to play here, but Macedonia want the full-time whistle. There are some very tired legs out there as Spain continue to pop the ball around in the final third.

82 min SPAIN SUB! Oyarzabal replaces the excellent Asensio.

84 min Pass, pass, pass from Spain. It is an absolute nightmare for Macedonia.

86 min Next up for Spain is a clash with Portugal Under-21s on Tuesday, and that is promising to be a very exciting match-up. As for Macedonia, they will face Serbia Under-21s on the same night.

88 min Not an awful lot to report in terms of chances at the moment as the full-time whistle draws closer. Macedonia would rather be anywhere else than here at this present second. They want full-time!

90 min+1 We are into the first of three additional minutes.

90 min+2 Not sure that the referee has done Macedonia any favours by adding three minutes!

90 min+4 FULL-TIME: Spain U21s 5-0 Macedonia U21s