Southampton confirm the signing of Netherlands centre-back Wesley Hoedt from Lazio for a reported £15m on a five-year deal.

Southampton have announced the signing of Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt from Lazio for a reported £15m on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old becomes Mauricio Pellegrino's third signing of the summer, following on from Lech Poznan and Poland defender Jan Bednarek, and Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina.

Southampton vice chairman Les Reed told the official club website: "Wesley is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe and represents a significant addition to our squad.

"Having procured a Champions League finalist from one Italian club we have now added an Italian Supercoppa winner from another.

"We believe he has all the qualities to play a big part in our future, and we have worked hard to bring him to Southampton, with a number of other high-profile clubs interested in him."

Hoedt joined the Serie A side from Dutch outfit AZ in 2015 and made his full international debut for the Netherlands earlier this year.