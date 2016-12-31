Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Long (41')
LIVE
Phillips (43')

Team News: Hal Robson-Kanu starts for West Bromwich Albion

Hal Robson-Kanu is handed his first start of the season as West Bromwich Albion travel to face Southampton this afternoon.
Hal Robson-Kanu has been handed his first start of the season as West Bromwich Albion travel to face Southampton this afternoon.

The Welshman's inclusion displaces Salomon Rondon to the bench in an otherwise-unchanged lineup to that which lost to Arsenal last time out.

Jonny Evans is able to take his place in the XI despite being troubled by a thigh injury.

Claude Puel, meanwhile, makes wholesale changes from the side that fell 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Defenders Ryan Bertrand, Cedric Soares and Jose Fonte are thrown out in favour of Sam McQueen, Cuco Martina and Maya Yoshida, forming a back four with the retained Virgil van Dijk.

Elsewhere, James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond lose out to Shane Long, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dusan Tadic.

Southampton: Forster, Yoshida, Long, Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Martina, van Dijk, Boufal, Hojberg, McQueen
Subs: Taylor, Fonte, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Reeds, Bertrand, Sims

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Yacob, Fletcher; Phillips, Brunt, Chadli; Robson-Kanu
Subs: Myhill, Morrison, Gardner, Rondon, McClean, Galloway, Leko

Nathan Redmond leaps like a leopard during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161239112849
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd199732718934
7Everton197662523227
8Southampton196761820-225
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom196672322124
10Bournemouth197392431-724
11Burnley1972101828-1023
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682029-921
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194781620-419
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131632-1614
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132142-2112
