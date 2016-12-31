Hal Robson-Kanu is handed his first start of the season as West Bromwich Albion travel to face Southampton this afternoon.

Hal Robson-Kanu has been handed his first start of the season as West Bromwich Albion travel to face Southampton this afternoon.

The Welshman's inclusion displaces Salomon Rondon to the bench in an otherwise-unchanged lineup to that which lost to Arsenal last time out.

Jonny Evans is able to take his place in the XI despite being troubled by a thigh injury.

Claude Puel, meanwhile, makes wholesale changes from the side that fell 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Defenders Ryan Bertrand, Cedric Soares and Jose Fonte are thrown out in favour of Sam McQueen, Cuco Martina and Maya Yoshida, forming a back four with the retained Virgil van Dijk.

Elsewhere, James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond lose out to Shane Long, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dusan Tadic.

Southampton: Forster, Yoshida, Long, Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Martina, van Dijk, Boufal, Hojberg, McQueen

Subs: Taylor, Fonte, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Reeds, Bertrand, Sims

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Yacob, Fletcher; Phillips, Brunt, Chadli; Robson-Kanu

Subs: Myhill, Morrison, Gardner, Rondon, McClean, Galloway, Leko