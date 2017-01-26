Katharina Liebherr reveals that talks over a potential sale of Southampton are ongoing, but any deal struck will be in "the best interests of the club".

Southampton owner Katharina Liebherr has insisted that a potential takeover of the club will not put at risk the success enjoyed in recent years.

The Saints are expected to become the latest English side to be left in the hands of Chinese backers, as Lander Sports Development announced on Thursday afternoon that a deal to buy the club's parent company has been struck.

News of a potential sale comes just a day after Southampton reached their first major final since 2003, courtesy of a 2-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool in the last four of the EFL Cup.

Liebherr says that talks are still ongoing with the Chinese investors, but is happy that Southampton will continue to be run in the right manner should the sale be given the green light to go through.

"Please understand that I can only make limited comments regarding this process but I can assure you that any steps we do take will be in the best interests of the club," she said in an open letter. "A potential partnership would need to clear multiple approvals and fulfil strict criteria before being confirmed.

"The Premier League is increasingly competitive; we need to keep moving forward and look to new markets for commercial growth, innovation and to share our journey. Together we have had many years of progression and success, and ensuring this continues is the main focus of any possible partnership.

"I cannot thank you enough for the continued support you give Southampton football club, and it makes me so proud to think we will soon be experiencing a major final together at Wembley. I hope you enjoy what will be a brilliant day for our club and look forward to a successful future together."

Katharina Liebherr inherited Southampton from her late father Markus, who died of a heart attack in 2010.