Southampton manager Claude Puel has said that he is pleased with Fraser Forster's form following his penalty save against Liverpool on Sunday.

Forster became the first goalkeeper to deny James Milner from the penalty spot this season with a fine stop down low to his right, with the save being enough to earn the Saints a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

The England international had been questioned in some quarters earlier in the campaign, but Puel - who also managed Hugo Lloris during his time at Lyon - believes that he is now rediscovering his best form.

"I can say about Fraser that, in the second half of the season, he's playing with good consistency in his game. Like at Liverpool he had a good presence and put his personality on the game, not just with the penalty save," he told reporters.

"I am happy with Fraser, it's important for the team and the player to give their best. He also plays behind a strong defensive unit. Fraser is important and for the team it's important he has a good performance.

"I cannot compare him with other goalkeepers. Every other goalkeeper, like Lloris, has another profile. But it's important to have a good goalkeeper to get results and over the second half of the season I am satisfied with Fraser."

Forster will be looking for a third consecutive clean sheet when his side take on Arsenal on Wednesday night.