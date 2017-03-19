Claude Puel believes that Southampton were worthy of at least a draw in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were two goals up by the break through Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, but Saints halved the deficit on 52 minutes through James Ward-Prowse.

The visitors gave a good account of themselves but were unable to break the hosts' stubborn defence, eventually leaving White Hart Lane empty-handed.

Puel told BBC Sport: "It was strange. In the first half without pressure we took two goals and it is difficult to accept this.

"In the second half we came back with good attitude and scored quick. At 2-1 there was a possibility to come back. In the end a draw would have been normal. It is disappointment. It was difficult for us but also for Tottenham."

Up next for 10th-placed Southampton is a South Coast derby against Bournemouth after the international break.