Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39'), Wanyama (61')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26'), Boufal (81'), Romeu (94')

Claude Puel believes Southampton deserved draw at Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
Claude Puel believes that Southampton were worthy of at least a draw in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Claude Puel has expressed disappointment with Southampton's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, claiming that a draw would have been a fair result.

Spurs were two goals up by the break through Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, but Saints halved the deficit on 52 minutes through James Ward-Prowse.

The visitors gave a good account of themselves but were unable to break the hosts' stubborn defence, eventually leaving White Hart Lane empty-handed.

Puel told BBC Sport: "It was strange. In the first half without pressure we took two goals and it is difficult to accept this.

"In the second half we came back with good attitude and scored quick. At 2-1 there was a possibility to come back. In the end a draw would have been normal. It is disappointment. It was difficult for us but also for Tottenham."

Up next for 10th-placed Southampton is a South Coast derby against Bournemouth after the international break.

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Pochettino: 'Spurs were better than Saints'
Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
