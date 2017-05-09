General view of St Mary's

Claude Puel backs Manolo Gabbiadini to rediscover goalscoring form

Manolo Gabbiadini in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 4, 2017
Southampton manager Claude Puel backs Manolo Gabbiadini to rediscover his goalscoring touch having failed to find the back of the net since returning from injury.
Southampton manager Claude Puel has backed Manolo Gabbiadini to rediscover his goalscoring touch during the closing stages of the season.

The Italian striker hit the ground running with Southampton following his January arrival from Napoli, scoring six goals in his first four appearances for the club across all competitions.

However, a groin strain halted his bright start and Gabbiadini has not found the net since returning from that injury.

"I think sometimes it's difficult, when you come back from an injury, to find the good rhythm and good intensity - and of course we played a difficult game for a striker against Liverpool," Puel told reporters.

"He played alone, between two or three defenders, so it's difficult to have the ball. Like many strikers his quality is in the box, and we need to have the ball high up the pitch on the opponent to have the final shot and find the clinical edge.

"It's important to play as high as possible, against Liverpool it was another tactic. We played against a good team, they wanted the three points for their position in the table. It was difficult, but against Arsenal it will be another game. I think this game will be open and perhaps we will see more opportunities for them and for us."

Southampton's final four games of the season come against Arsenal, Middlesbrough, Manchester United and Stoke City.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in action during the EFL Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
