Manolo Gabbiadini intends to return to Italy later in career

Manolo Gabbiadini applauds during the Premier League game between Southampton and Stoke City on May 21, 2017
Manolo Gabbiadini says that he is "happy" at Southampton and feels that remaining in the Premier League is key if he is to earn a place in Italy's World Cup squad.
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Manolo Gabbiadini has revealed that he intends to "return to play in Italy" later in his career, but is currently content with life in English football at Southampton.

The 25-year-old made an instant impression upon joining the Saints from Napoli in February, finding the net six times in his first four matches for the club.

Gabbiadini, who struggled for playing time at the Stadio San Paolo, went off the boil during the final three months of the season when failing to net in his last eight outings.

However, the Italy international believes that remaining at St Mary's Stadium is his best option to nail down a spot in the Azzurri's squad for next summer's World Cup.

"I have no regrets [about being at Napoli], they were two wonderful years," he told ANSA. "When I think about my experience at Napoli, I'm satisfied with what I did there.

"Sooner or later I will return to play in Italy but not now. I am happy in England, where I am playing in a great league. And given the competition in attack for Italy, I can have more opportunities in view of the World Cup in 2018."

Gabbiadini scored three times in 13 Serie A outings for Napoli prior to departing at the start of the year.

