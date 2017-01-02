Dusan Tadic: "We can play much better"

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic insists that his side can "play much better".

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has insisted that his side can "play much better" after they fell to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

The Saints ended 2016 on a sour note as West Bromwich Albion claimed all three points from their trip to St Mary's, three days after Tottenham Hotspur delivered a 4-1 victory.

"I think we can play much better," Tadic told the Daily Echo. "It's true. Southampton should play much better, as a team we know that.

"We need to take responsibility for that. It's normal when you lose two games that you lose a little bit of confidence.

"Normally we talk about opening the game. The first goal is really important. We've done it in the last two games, but then we concede quickly. We need to see why this has happened and that's it. We've got to keep going."

Next up for Southampton is a tricky trip to Everton this afternoon.