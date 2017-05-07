May 7, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Southampton boss Claude Puel "satisfied" with Anfield point

Claude Puel declares himself pleased with Southampton's performance against Liverpool, as they picked up a point on their travels to climb into the top half.
Claude Puel has talked up the importance of Southampton's battling draw away to Liverpool following last weekend's flat performance against Hull City.

The Saints left Anfield with a share of the spoils on Sunday afternoon thanks to a goalless stalemate, remaining strong at the back in a game of few chances - James Milner's saved penalty the closest either side came to a breakthrough.

Puel was "satisfied" with his side's display on Merseyside, coming eight days on from an abject showing that saw them frustrated by relegation-threatened Hull at St Mary's Stadium.

"It was important. I think after our game against Hull City we had to correct something and I am satisfied of course with this game because it was a strong game, fantastic game, with a strong defensive unit," he told reporters.

"It was important to play like this against this team. We know this team has good players and good qualities. Sometimes perhaps we can recover some ball and start with another quality but it was difficult because they can do good pressing after the loss of the ball and it was difficult for us to make some counter attack.

"It was fantastic work from the squad because we defended very well with good structure, good organisation, good discipline and it's a good reward."

A point for Southampton is enough to lift them back into the top half of the division ahead of Wednesday's visit of Arsenal.

